President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful wall is moving past the concept stage. Several firms had submitted designs this spring that ranged from an art installation “augmented with stones and artifacts” to a border wall lined with trench at least 100 feet deep to store nuclear waste.

On Thursday, though, four contractors got the news that they’d been selected to build 30-foot-wide by 30-foot-high prototypes.

Each prototype is reported to cost somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000, which in reality will probably mean around $1 million.

NPR reports:

The actual prototype construction will begin in about two weeks following discussions with the selected contractors about scheduling. They will have 30 days to complete their prototypes. Homeland Security officials will then take 30 to 60 days to test the prototypes to see if they can be penetrated or otherwise compromised.

Four more contractors will be selected who have proposed to build prototypes with materials other than concrete. That announcement is scheduled for next week.

Vice President Pence is on board.

Before you make a “Spinal Tap” joke about the wall ending up being 30 inches high, take a number and get in line.

The people sure sound excited to finally have something, um, concrete, after so much talk on the campaign trail.

Tell the Mexicans guarding their Northern border that when you get there.

Does Trump have cronies in Congress? That’s news.

