President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful wall is moving past the concept stage. Several firms had submitted designs this spring that ranged from an art installation “augmented with stones and artifacts” to a border wall lined with trench at least 100 feet deep to store nuclear waste.

On Thursday, though, four contractors got the news that they’d been selected to build 30-foot-wide by 30-foot-high prototypes.

#BREAKING U.S. announces Arizona company will build a prototype of Trump's border wall https://t.co/tLVA4Rqvpp — azcentral (@azcentral) August 31, 2017

Each prototype is reported to cost somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000, which in reality will probably mean around $1 million.

Each prototype will be 30 feet tall and 30 feet wide, and cost between $400,000 and about $500,000. https://t.co/u6FnfPt9I8 — NPR (@NPR) August 31, 2017

NPR reports:

The actual prototype construction will begin in about two weeks following discussions with the selected contractors about scheduling. They will have 30 days to complete their prototypes. Homeland Security officials will then take 30 to 60 days to test the prototypes to see if they can be penetrated or otherwise compromised. Four more contractors will be selected who have proposed to build prototypes with materials other than concrete. That announcement is scheduled for next week.

Vice President Pence is on board.

VP Pence to @JonKarl on border wall: "We’re gonna build a wall…but the priority" for POTUS now is #Harvey victims. https://t.co/9pydwqWEbU pic.twitter.com/gxHfODL0AO — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

Before you make a “Spinal Tap” joke about the wall ending up being 30 inches high, take a number and get in line.

Can Trump distinguish inches from feet? pic.twitter.com/B5fleDbK79 — J (@LibertyBelleJ) August 31, 2017

Why do I have the feeling this is somehow going to end up like the Stonehenge built for Spinal Tap? https://t.co/o8OHpEWeUK — Gregg Porter (@retroporter) August 31, 2017

Prototypes would be much cheaper if they did miniatures…you know, like This Is Spinal Tap's mini Stonehenge! https://t.co/vtBk74qRZc — Citizen Roxanne (@Citizenroxanne) August 31, 2017

The people sure sound excited to finally have something, um, concrete, after so much talk on the campaign trail.

What a waste of money! https://t.co/3hCv1jiMe5 — The People's Oracle (@PeoplesOracle) August 31, 2017

No wall. We are a free and open society with rights of man and independence. With a wall we will become something else. https://t.co/9NU4LlMSfv — Spin (@Spin8025) August 31, 2017

Tell the Mexicans guarding their Northern border that when you get there.

If any part of this wall gets built I hope the next administration tears down every inch of new construction. — Baby Trump 🇷🇺 (@BabyTrump45) August 31, 2017

Build it as big as you want. We'll teach our kids to tear it down. — Indivisible WI-06 (@indivisiblewi06) August 31, 2017

I'd like to be there each day, after a long day's work, to bring each one down to rubble…..just like the shoemaker's elves! — Melissa Leet (@CreativeJuice21) August 31, 2017

Dumber than dirt. Bad stuff will just go around or over. https://t.co/PpxnbQJZPJ — Steven Metz (@steven_metz) August 31, 2017

How much will the tunnels underneath it cost? https://t.co/2Q1IyQtU7Q — Elaine (@eabarlin) August 31, 2017

Someone PLEASE get the names of these contractor's so we can let them know how WRONG this is! — Diana (@Diana25017037) August 31, 2017

The contractors selected have chosen money over the integrity of the country. https://t.co/QS3LFWPea4 — KristmasThyme (@KristmasThyme) August 31, 2017

I am shocked and angered that this Trump pet project is moving forward in light of the current Hurricane Harvey crisis. @WhiteHouse https://t.co/pH6loHIhur — Undaunted (@undaunteddd) August 31, 2017

What a waste of government money for a stupid project that will never be built https://t.co/5CytndF4oQ — joshua Kaplan (@jkaplan80) August 31, 2017

Oh, geez. Our President and his cronies in Congress are such evil fuckers. https://t.co/c36cF6abEh — Jeanne Kozelek (@The_Kozelek) August 31, 2017

Does Trump have cronies in Congress? That’s news.

