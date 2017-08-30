President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered the basics of his tax reform plan during a speech in Springfield, Mo., and NBC News’s Ali Vitali manage to squash the whole thing down to four parts over two tweets:

The speech lasted just over a half-hour, but something tells us Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office had her response ready to go, seeing as it was the Democrats’ standard-issue response to any Republican tax reform plan … except this one had emoji.

Um, yeah. Dems are still stuck on the concept of trickle down economics? We’d rather put our trust in “conservative magic” than whatever plan Pelosi and the other architects of the decades-long “War on Poverty” have in mind.

Don’t forget the important step of punishing the successful for creating those jobs.

