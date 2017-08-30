President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered the basics of his tax reform plan during a speech in Springfield, Mo., and NBC News’s Ali Vitali manage to squash the whole thing down to four parts over two tweets:

The 4 pieces of Trump's tax reform speech:

1) Simplify tax code.

2) Competitive tax code that creates more jobs&higher wages for Americans. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 30, 2017

3) A "crucial one" – tax relief for middle class families.

4) Bring back offshore profits. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 30, 2017

The speech lasted just over a half-hour, but something tells us Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office had her response ready to go, seeing as it was the Democrats’ standard-issue response to any Republican tax reform plan … except this one had emoji.

Massive tax cuts to the rich →✨✨conservative magic✨✨→ "trickle down" to the middle class Don’t fall for Trump’s flawed logic. #NotOnePenny — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 30, 2017

#TrickleDown is like a slavemaster telling his slave; sit by the table & catch the crumbs I let fall from my mouth & be thankful. https://t.co/BYMlsGOWs8 — Hawaii Shira (@HawaiiShira) August 30, 2017

Um, yeah. Dems are still stuck on the concept of trickle down economics? We’d rather put our trust in “conservative magic” than whatever plan Pelosi and the other architects of the decades-long “War on Poverty” have in mind.

This is a patently false tweet. Your narrative of "punish the rich" has failed miserably, and Americans have seen the light. #MAGA https://t.co/AD46OUjSlO — Greg (@Prowlers_FFL) August 30, 2017

Heaven forbid you allow American taxpayers to keep their own money. https://t.co/igPMnXNkNR — Bill Hutto (@BillHutto1) August 30, 2017

Nancy & Dems wants the poor to stay poor. Talk to any economist and they will agree with @realDonaldTrump logic. Just ask & open your minds. https://t.co/nnEungHQUr — Brandon Broadbent (@BAB4RL) August 30, 2017

With what you've done to this country, you've got to be kidding. You destroy anything you touch lady. https://t.co/j0fVBiT3Hy — Gary Stillwell (@chiefdevilduck) August 30, 2017

If you were to Explain, Consumers/Activities/ Purchases, Provide Wages, That "Trickle Down"from Employers to Employees. You'd be better off https://t.co/UvL38yc583 — Senior 🇺🇸⚓️USN (@SSNjl) August 30, 2017

You HAVE TO HAVE CONSUMERS, CONSUMING, BEFORE TRICKLE DOWN EVER TAKES PLACE. #ForgetKeynsianism https://t.co/UvL38yc583 — Senior 🇺🇸⚓️USN (@SSNjl) August 30, 2017

Don’t forget the important step of punishing the successful for creating those jobs.

➡🌈🌈liberal magic🌈🌈➡ "defunct website" for $600 mil, tax cuts and subsidies for a handful of Elite ACA companies.#NotOneMOREPenny https://t.co/C3g8VLSZKV — Dean McGonigle (@VoteMcGonigle) August 30, 2017

