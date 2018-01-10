It was a late Christmas present to liberals Tuesday morning when Sen. Dianne Feinstein unilaterally published on her website the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, without first telling committee chair Chuck Grassley.

As Twitchy reported, on Tuesday, Feinstein told reporters she took a cue from Nike and just did it.

That story changed — and changed again — on Wednesday when Feinstein told a CNN reporter she was “pressured” to release the document.

Wait, no, her office later clarified that she wasn’t pressured to release the transcript. So … why didn’t she at least tell Grassley first?

Yep, it looks like a bad cold interfered with Feinstein’s mental facilities, and that’s why she did an end-run around the committee chair. So when she said she was pressured, what she was really talking about was sinus pressure — got it.

Don’t worry, CNN is ON IT.

