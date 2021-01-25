Dr. Anthony Fauci, who last March was telling us not to walk around wearing masks, followed the science and changed his mind, declaring that everyone should wear a mask. Now, two weeks after the New York Times reported that “the President-elect and even some science-savvy senators have begun to double up on masks,” Fauci is coming out in favor of double-masking, sort of:

Wearing two masks instead of one is probably more effective to stop the spread of coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci sayshttps://t.co/n9bBTPQuA5 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 25, 2021

Fauci: Wearing two masks is better than one https://t.co/AxGkXyCb0c pic.twitter.com/d2YN5p0eEB — New York Post (@nypost) January 25, 2021

We were surprised when we covered that New York Times story how many people popped up in the comments to say that they’d been wearing two masks all along … maybe a medical mask underneath and a cloth mask on top. And if you want to wear two masks, great. If you sign an executive order mandating everyone on federal property wear a mask for 100 days, even while celebrating, you and your press secretary should probably both wear one too.

Why not just go all the way and wear a full space suit? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 25, 2021

2 full space suits — David Rubenstein (@DSteen31) January 25, 2021

Why stop at two? pic.twitter.com/vH2OqYtCmY — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 25, 2021

Why not 10, 10 would fix it — The BRAD (@TheBRADamerica) January 25, 2021

I wonder if Fauci thinks wearing a plastic bag would be even better — Michael Neely (@michael_neely) January 25, 2021

And 2 weeks = 46 weeks #FlattenTheCurve — Chip (@Ladder3LT) January 25, 2021

I have really come to loathe this man. — Rex Headroom (@Network23_) January 25, 2021

You are not alone… — JNorthern24 (@TBBucs5) January 25, 2021

Have you done any research on 3? I can't extrapolate, but it seems like that would be even better yet! Maybe 3X safer than one? This is really good work here. Keep it up. — Scott Carrier (@carrierscott) January 25, 2021

Face masks don't work, but wear two anyway… — Jamanda Brandon (@Eydis2014) January 25, 2021

im just going to stop breathing — (BIG) BROTHER (@bigbrotrippin) January 25, 2021

Because breathing is overrated. — Jana of the Jungle (@jana_jungle) January 25, 2021

We're all going to be running around in bubbles by the end of the year. — Gregory Du Muet (@DuMuet) January 25, 2021

And I bet it's even better than using none as he suggested early on. — 🇺🇸 Bar1 🇺🇸 (@Bar1nyc) January 25, 2021

Obviously. Follow the science. Listen to the experts. — GAT 🇺🇸 (@th4uv3tt3) January 25, 2021

UNREAL. enough of this bullshit already — 💥💥💥 (@armyofone730) January 25, 2021

If Biden follows the science and mandates two masks on federal property, then will everyone in Washington wear at least one?

