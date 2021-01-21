“Beautiful.”

Nancy Pelosi thanks the National Guard for protecting the U.S. Capitol. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/LOGclnvBlp — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 13, 2021

Remember, um, two days ago when celebrities coming into town for the inauguration were taking selfies with the National Guard? Well, according to new reports, the Guard has served its purpose: the presidency changed hands, no Trump loyalists stormed the ceremony, and everyone can move on now. Especially the Guard, because though it was cool having them sleep inside the Capitol to guard it a couple of weeks ago, they’ve kind of overstayed their welcome.

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds today and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capitalhttps://t.co/tQK9R6AJMd — POLITICO (@politico) January 22, 2021

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage …” one Guardsman said https://t.co/2QneUNtBDe pic.twitter.com/Q8lZzP7hHV — POLITICO (@politico) January 22, 2021

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

WOW. FROM SOURCE: “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressman walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed.” — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

Two nights ago, my wife and I prepared chili for over 100 National Guard and Capitol Police. Tonight our troops have been relegated to the gutter of The People’s House… I am sickened. https://t.co/xuLEgD7jOi — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

They got the photos and videos they needed. The show of force was complete. They no longer had a need for them. — Andrew Nutting (@NuttingAndrew) January 22, 2021

This gives me no joy to repeat: we told you this would happen. — Bill Pfeifer (@M61A1Vulcan) January 22, 2021

Don't worry, Biden will have you deployed to the Middle East soon, it's warm there all the time. — Flyover Hedgehog (@liber_tech) January 22, 2021

it's almost like they were only there to be seen on live streaming video services… — David W. Hankins (@hcf64) January 22, 2021

Can't be true — Milwaukee Mob (@themilwaukeemob) January 22, 2021

And why are these fine men and women still in DC? Hasn’t the moment for optics passed? @POTUS you can do better than this for the men and women who were called to protect you. — Terry M. Mayfield (@TerryMMayfield) January 22, 2021

Everything is theater — Kyle Middleton (@KyleJMiddleton) January 22, 2021

It would appear we treat our troops better when they're deployed overseas than we do having them in our own backyard. — Avenger1212 🇺🇸 (@avenger1212) January 22, 2021

Why are they there? — Bridget Smith (@bridgetphoto) January 22, 2021

Politico reports:

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said.

This is typical mid-level officer action (O-4 and up), a.k.a. the military version of middle management, doing what poorly trained middle managers do: leave everyone hanging. — Stokely Klasovsky (@Uncle_Scary) January 22, 2021

