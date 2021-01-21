“Beautiful.”

Remember, um, two days ago when celebrities coming into town for the inauguration were taking selfies with the National Guard? Well, according to new reports, the Guard has served its purpose: the presidency changed hands, no Trump loyalists stormed the ceremony, and everyone can move on now. Especially the Guard, because though it was cool having them sleep inside the Capitol to guard it a couple of weeks ago, they’ve kind of overstayed their welcome.

Politico reports:

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said.

