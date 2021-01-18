Tensions are obviously high around the U.S. Capitol, and there are tens of thousands of National Guard troops and others guarding Washington, D.C. in advance of Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration. There was an evacuation order Monday morning, and press were moved and sent a terse notice from the Capitol Police:

NEW: The West Front of the Capitol has just been evacuated. We’ve been moved, staff were sent this notice: All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 18, 2021

According to NBC News’ Pete Williams, it wasn’t planned. And there was no need for alarm.

UPDATE: A law enforcement official tells @PeteWilliamsNBC that the evacuation was prompted by what turned out to be a fire at a homeless encampment. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 18, 2021

ALL CLEAR: Capitol Police just announced to staff sheltering in place that the Capitol is clear and we’re free to return. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 18, 2021

All of this homeless person’s belongings just went up in flames under the 695 bridge near H and 2nd SE. Extremely unfortunate… @WTOPtraffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/9YAVsOjUqL — John Koussis (@kouskousVPI) January 18, 2021

Maybe it was Trump supporters who set the fire at the homeless encampment to draw security personnel away from the Capitol … our panel discusses this possibility next on CNN.

