There’s a growing narrative that, as much as President Trump’s speech about fighting like hell may have incited people to storm the U.S. Capitol Building, signs show that the incursion might have been planned in advance by a small group of players. On Wednesday, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared a scoop on “small unit tactics” being employed both inside and outside the Capitol.

#CapitolRiot SCOOP: A law enforcement official confirms @CBSNews the identification of individuals using military or “small unit tactics” is among the "highest priorities" for DC US Attorney's Sedition Task Force. Video footage + eyewitness accounts of the apparent use of these — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 14, 2021

tactics (trained to military + law enforcement) drew immediate scrutiny from investigators. CBS News has learned these tactics were witnessed both OUTSIDE + INSIDE the Capitol Building. NOTE: These tactics are commonly used in hostile, unknown environments to clear rooms + reach — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 14, 2021

mission objectives. They can include hand signals or physical contact, to unify the group + communicate directions. These are TRAINED behaviors (my emphasis) @USAO_DC #OriginalReporting — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 14, 2021

And here’s Herridge’s on-air report:

A senior law enforcement official says some Capitol rioters used "military-style tactics," including specific hand signals to direct crowd movement, @CBS_Herridge reports. This raises questions about whether some people leading the riot had military or law enforcement background pic.twitter.com/6auC5JhzA7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2021

We had no idea there was a U.S. Attorney’s Sedition Task Force, so that alone is news to us. Plus, has anyone figured out where the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC fit in?

