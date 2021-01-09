As Twitchy reported, Parler has already been removed from the Google Play Store, and we’d been told that Apple had given Parler 24 hours to get its content moderation up to snuff or it would remove Parler from the App Store. Well, Parler hasn’t done enough to satisfy Apple, and the app’s been removed from the App Store — where it was the top downloaded app.

BREAKING: Apple has removed Parler from the App Store. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 10, 2021

Apple’s decision comes hours after Parler became the top free app from the App Store. https://t.co/RYt8KdNnIr — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 10, 2021

Statement: “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.” — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 10, 2021

Apple in 1997: “Think different.” Apple in 2021: “Think like us, or else.” — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) January 10, 2021

My roommate literally downloaded an hour ago… Right under the wire… lol — Jbrew (@Jbrew2020) January 10, 2021

Same. I just got it 20 min ago. — Derrick Adame (@derrickadame21) January 10, 2021

What ?! They had the #1 app download today — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) January 10, 2021

Poof gone — UhNomNomous (@Uhnomnomous) January 10, 2021

There sure are a lot of white supremacists who want a platform where they can incite insurrection.

Watch their 1984 Super Bowl commercial. They have become the guy on the screen… — Raymond (@RaymondMagoo) January 10, 2021

Skip the app and save their website in your favorites in your browser and log on directly from there. It may be a slight inconvenience but I'm sure we can spare 2 additional clicks and 15 seconds. Here I'll save you 5 seconds with the link:https://t.co/qQG0oxrMJV — Frank Naccarato (@frank_naccarato) January 10, 2021

Totally ridiculous, as long as no rights infringement is being used on this app, they should not close it. It seems like a war of apps, and not a right of expression. — Adriatik Llugiqi (@AdriatikLlugiqi) January 10, 2021

Just downloaded and posting to Parler as of 1 minute ago. — Sierra Bravo (@sierrabravoCO) January 10, 2021

They don’t get it. — Patrick Snow🙏🏻🇺🇸💰💚💎 (@FlyNavydawg) January 10, 2021

There’s another app on every Apple device that allows a lot of horrible speech to be seen: Safari — Tony C (@tcat9999) January 10, 2021

“Make your own platform” — Totally Not a Trump Burner (@PlzNoBan69) January 10, 2021

Sounds good! Everyone’s headed over to https://t.co/4R8MIvqGq1. There is no app, so go to the website & add it to your phone as a home screen. — Jennifer (@definedynasty) January 10, 2021

"Make your own twitter" they said. Oh but then they will go after the app store that hosts your own twitter. If you make your own website then they will go after those who own the servers. They will make sure you can't go to a bank or get a credit card or a loan. Tyranny. — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) January 10, 2021

Yep, the next step is that Amazon refuses to host Parler on its servers.

And then there will be calls to shut down their infrastructure. So the right will build their own. And then there will be campaigns to shut down their payment processing. So the right will make its own. 2 countries, 1 border. — Disappointed Otto von Bismarck (@MatteusNinten) January 10, 2021

This should be terrifying to people. Now that the blue wave is complete the tyranny is just starting. Thought crimes are coming… — Seth Baker (@RealSethBaker) January 10, 2021

