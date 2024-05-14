INSANE: Biden Officials Want to 'Wrap Up' Gaza War With Proposed Palestinian-Hamas Coalition Government

The Biden administration promised a return to norms and decency, global respect, and all sorts of other things if we just put them in the White House.

Yeah.

How's that going?

Not only has Biden betrayed Israel and left American hostages to rot in the hands of Hamas terrorists, they want to 'wrap up' a war HAMAS STARTED by installing a PA-Hamas coalition government.

Because that'll bring peace. Or something.

If I'm reading this correctly, a senior Biden official is floating the idea of a coalition PA-Hamas government as part of a future ceasefire deal -- per the Times of Israel:https://t.co/fhUGt1THco — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 14, 2024

More from Times of Israel:



More than seven months into the Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration’s top priority is to try and secure a hostage deal. This would commence a weeks-long truce, but Washington’s goal is for that pause to be turned permanent. “If we can get a ceasefire, we can get something more enduring and then maybe end the conflict,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this month. What appears less clear, though, is how pushing for this ceasefire squares with another US commitment, which is to eliminate the threat of Hamas. “An enduring defeat of Hamas certainly remains the Israeli goal, and we share that goal with it,” Kirby said last week.



The two objectives seem to clash, given that a temporary-turned-permanent deal with Hamas would ostensibly leave the terror group standing in Gaza.

The two objectives seem to clash, because they do clash.

A ceasefire will empower Hamas. The only way to lasting peace in the region is to obliterate Hamas -- which the U.S. classifies as a terrorist organization.

"When the Palestinians get to a point where they are in a position to hold elections, a second US source said, the goal is for Hamas alternatives to have demonstrated results in governing that can be weighed against the destruction that the terror group unleashed on the enclave… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 14, 2024

The Palestinians elected Hamas.

What makes any of us think they'd vote differently in the wake of October 7?

Another senior US official: “The best path forward is to ink a deal with the terror group that saves the hostages who are still alive, even if it means ending the war,.



"We’ll still be able to go after Hamas militarily, but we’ll also be able to start the work of establishing a… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 14, 2024

What a joke.

Needless to say, this sounds like wishful thinking on the US political calendar, and less attuned to Israel's security needs/concerns. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 14, 2024

November is coming. The Biden administration is getting nervous about those votes in Dearborn.

Oh you are reading it correctly - I spelled it all out some time ago. ✌️ https://t.co/xOLPYcIwtZ — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) May 14, 2024

Yep. We all saw this coming.

Unreal. Is the White House completely oblivious to the relationship between Hamas and the PA?https://t.co/Azj9zhKLZr pic.twitter.com/98DtRxRY8U — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) May 14, 2024

Oblivious or intentionally aware?

Either way, not good.

Putting it mildly.

This type of thing failed in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq just to name a few. But…… pic.twitter.com/iT0Ut0z7QU — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 14, 2024

What's the definition of insanity again?

Biden knows if he can secure the hostages and a ceasefire -- at any price to Israel's future -- he will be a hero. Hamas knows this too, and it is mostly the reason they are holding out for the big con. — JC (@cunninghamjeff) May 14, 2024

Yep. He'll sell out Israel for electoral victory.

Putting the terrorists that committed 10/7 back in charge of Gaza is the most unacceptable and ridiculous outcome. https://t.co/khFoU0ISFv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 14, 2024

It really is.

Why the f*8k would Israel agree to this. And more importantly, why the f*8k would you think this is an even remotely good idea? https://t.co/fr1C6K8dMn — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) May 14, 2024

Israel will never agree to this.

Have I mentioned how remarkably stupid many Biden officials are? @omriceren https://t.co/fbcQBCy8bL — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) May 14, 2024

Remarkably stupid.

Hamas is currently holding American citizens hostage.



Hamas killed 1,200 innocent civilians.



Joe Biden wants to reward Hamas with government recognition. https://t.co/4NMpEJjF02 — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 14, 2024

Because he wants votes in Dearborn.

That's all this is.

Can someone explain to me why the Biden administration is protecting Hamas? https://t.co/p21krJmGiV — RBe (@RBPundit) May 14, 2024

See what we said above. It's an election year.

This terrible story just keeps getting worse — a thread. https://t.co/QySkrEaZOT — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 14, 2024

And it'll continue to get worse.

WTF?



If this is true, then the Biden team has completely given up on defeating Hamas. https://t.co/8feNt2TfQG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 14, 2024

Yes, they've given up. That's clear.

“The US aims to wrap up Gaza war” — as in the war that was started by Hamas, isn’t finished, and isn’t even America’s to “wrap up,” especially with American hostages still being held by the enemy? https://t.co/rfh8Zn2xYs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 14, 2024

That war.