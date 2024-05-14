Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With...
Disney Exec Reportedly Explains How Tinker Bell Has Become 'Problematic' for Young Girls
Republicans Unite to Witness Democrat Witch Hunt Against Trump Go Down In Flames
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick...
Mississippi Becomes Latest State to Give Biden's Title IX Rewrite the Boot
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep...
Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Migrants Fill Empty Lifeguard Positions Because They're Good Swi...
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
Protestors Learn the Hard Way That Hunger Strikes Leave You…Hungry
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on...
Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing...
Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices...
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...

INSANE: Biden Officials Want to 'Wrap Up' Gaza War With Proposed Palestinian-Hamas Coalition Government

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration promised a return to norms and decency, global respect, and all sorts of other things if we just put them in the White House.

Yeah.

How's that going?

Advertisement

Not only has Biden betrayed Israel and left American hostages to rot in the hands of Hamas terrorists, they want to 'wrap up' a war HAMAS STARTED by installing a PA-Hamas coalition government.

Because that'll bring peace. Or something.

More from Times of Israel:


More than seven months into the Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration’s top priority is to try and secure a hostage deal. This would commence a weeks-long truce, but Washington’s goal is for that pause to be turned permanent.

“If we can get a ceasefire, we can get something more enduring and then maybe end the conflict,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this month.

What appears less clear, though, is how pushing for this ceasefire squares with another US commitment, which is to eliminate the threat of Hamas.

The two objectives seem to clash, because they do clash.

Recommended

Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With Race Card
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A ceasefire will empower Hamas. The only way to lasting peace in the region is to obliterate Hamas -- which the U.S. classifies as a terrorist organization.

The Palestinians elected Hamas.

What makes any of us think they'd vote differently in the wake of October 7?

What a joke.

November is coming. The Biden administration is getting nervous about those votes in Dearborn.

Yep. We all saw this coming.

Advertisement

Oblivious or intentionally aware?

Either way, not good.

Putting it mildly.

What's the definition of insanity again?

Yep. He'll sell out Israel for electoral victory.

It really is.

Israel will never agree to this.

Advertisement

Remarkably stupid.

Because he wants votes in Dearborn.

That's all this is.

See what we said above. It's an election year.

And it'll continue to get worse.

Yes, they've given up. That's clear.

That war.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With Race Card
Amy Curtis
Disney Exec Reportedly Explains How Tinker Bell Has Become 'Problematic' for Young Girls
Brett T.
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial
Brett T.
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick Burns
justmindy
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
justmindy
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With Race Card Amy Curtis
Advertisement