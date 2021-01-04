Yes, that teacher who rallied her colleagues to refuse to go back to the classroom from her poolside perch in Puerto Rico is a member of the Chicago Teachers Union. This is the same union that claimed “the push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny.”

The Chicago Public Schools wanted teachers to return to the classroom Monday following Christmas break, but the union is saying that many of its members will continue teaching remotely “until buildings are safe.”

The Chicago Tribune reports:

The Chicago Teachers Union says some of its members are choosing not to return to school buildings on Monday, in defiance of Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plans.

The union said Sunday it is “rejecting CPS’ effort to force thousands more back into unsafe buildings beginning this Monday” and that teachers intend to continue providing their lessons remotely “until buildings are safe” for them and for students.

Have any of these teachers left their homes since last spring, or is there no building safe enough?

There’s also the fact that parents don’t seem to know from one day to the next if their kids are going to school or staying home — guess you just wait for that email the night before or that morning. We’d be interested to know the percentage of teachers who showed up in the classroom today.

