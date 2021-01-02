At first, we saw this tweet and thought it was fake; after all, it’s dated Jan. 6, 2021. But then we looked up the text of the proposed New York State Senate bill and found out it’s been pre-filed, and it is indeed real. Bill A416 would allow for the state to take those with COVID-19, as well as carriers of the disease and contacts the person has had, and detain them in a medical facility or “other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor.”

Further, “a person who is detained … as a contact of a suspected case shall not continue to be detained after the department determines, with the exercise of due diligence, that the suspected case was not infected with such a disease, or was not contagious at the time the contact was exposed to such individual.”

This is a bill up for consideration in New York State in regards to COVID-19. Read every word of this and tell me what you think of it: pic.twitter.com/mCkwgwPemJ — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) January 2, 2021

Liberty-stripping in every way imaginable.

Western civilization had a nice run. The elites found a way to put the boot on the neck of society. Climate change didn’t work so they resorted to a virus that has 99.9%+ survival chance. — Kwisatz Haderach HappyMerlot (@HappyMerlot) January 2, 2021

I think that whoever is smart enough to understand that this means grave danger ahead, in order to save themselves and their family, they need to leave NY as soon as possible. That’s what I did, and I am more and more thankful with each passing day. — A is A (@Law_of_Identity) January 2, 2021

None of the terminology is defined, which means it can be interpreted any way the government wants…quite terrifying. — Meli (@MeliD712) January 2, 2021

Marxists like Cuomo love having their boot on the neck of the masses, and they have no plan on ever taking it off. They are going out use health issues like Covid as their excuse to enslave the masses. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) January 2, 2021

This is why we never should’ve given them an inch. — James Bradley For US Senate (@JamesBradleyCA) January 2, 2021

The governor has proven that he cannot be trusted to make sound decisions in a crisis. This bill must be voted down. When I read this it give me chills. Who determines the “who” the “how long” the “what” as in what makes this necessary? The ruling class-which can’t be trusted. — Gettysburg (@MAGA_mama_2020) January 2, 2021

We are at a precipice, of which there will be no return. They are only just getting started. — MissMichelle (@IdRatherQuilt1) January 2, 2021

This sets a dangerous precedent. — Donna Cornette (@mommadonna728) January 2, 2021

I think our freedoms are being limited under the guise of "public safety" & that needs to be strongly addressed in a manner that no majority can ever abuse again. We should not be fighting to get back freedoms that should never have been limited for this manageable crises. — John Gilbert (@MyLiberalPony) January 2, 2021

If the executive powers of any state's governor during this "pandemic" has not alarmed you in 2020, then you are part of the problem — dr. Kevin, not Dr. Jill (@20meansspeed) January 2, 2021

2 weeks to slow the curve was the tip-off of what was coming… — Linda DiBenardo (@LindaDibenardo) January 2, 2021

Cases do not constitute a public health threat. What do they say is a case? This language is so ambiguous that asymptomatic cases could be deemed a public threat, thus a person may be incarcerated to a medical facility…against their will…unbelievable! — Saints alive!⚜️ (@dlallen83) January 2, 2021

And to think at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, they were letting prisoners out of detainment because they didn’t want COVID-19 spreading among the prison population. Now they want to detain you if you have COVID or have been in contact with someone who has it.

