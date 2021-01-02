At first, we saw this tweet and thought it was fake; after all, it’s dated Jan. 6, 2021. But then we looked up the text of the proposed New York State Senate bill and found out it’s been pre-filed, and it is indeed real. Bill A416 would allow for the state to take those with COVID-19, as well as carriers of the disease and contacts the person has had, and detain them in a medical facility or “other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor.”

Further, “a person who is detained … as a contact of a suspected case shall not continue to be detained after the department determines, with the exercise of due diligence, that the suspected case was not infected with such a disease, or was not contagious at the time the contact was exposed to such individual.”

And to think at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, they were letting prisoners out of detainment because they didn’t want COVID-19 spreading among the prison population. Now they want to detain you if you have COVID or have been in contact with someone who has it.

