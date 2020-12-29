Seattle radio host Jason Rantz tipped us off to this story about a homeless advocacy group, Tacoma Housing Now, taking over a motel in Fife, Washington. The group paid for the first night but says the bill for the rest — and we don’t know how long that is — should be sent to Tacoma and Pierce County. In the meantime, the motel’s owner has a full house and no vacancy for paying customers.

As Rantz said, the protest is growing; according to the Tacoma News Tribune, 43 people are being housed at the motel, but about 60 protesters are standing around outside. And the police? “We’re trying to see if we can work out a resolution without having to take law enforcement action,” Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher said.

And the manager? “I’m just devastated,” Shawn Randhawa told The News Tribune. “Because of the protest, I have nothing else. I was barely getting through this pandemic, and now this. This Christmas, the Grinch came.”

“They are keeping me hostage. No one is out to help me,” he said. “It’s complete lawlessness in the city of Fife.”

If the situation does not change in a few days, Randhawa said he will abandon the property and his 15 employees will stop showing up.

“I’ll have to lock the doors. and if the city won’t kick them out, they can have it,” he said. “I’ll shut off the water and I’m not fighting with these people. I believe there should be a law.”

This is a law — trespassing — and it’s being broken.

Sixty activists, 43 homeless … the math checks out.

