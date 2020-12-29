Seattle radio host Jason Rantz tipped us off to this story about a homeless advocacy group, Tacoma Housing Now, taking over a motel in Fife, Washington. The group paid for the first night but says the bill for the rest — and we don’t know how long that is — should be sent to Tacoma and Pierce County. In the meantime, the motel’s owner has a full house and no vacancy for paying customers.

Is a homeless group holding a Fife, WA motel hostage, refusing to leave or pay for the 18 rooms they're using to hold homeless people? Why yes… yes they are. Will police remove them for trespassing? Nope. They're trying to work with the radical activist group. Protest grows. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 29, 2020

This is madness but I'll tell you how it ends: the county or city will end up paying for the rooms, regardless of what the motel even wants. And, consequently, more of these illegal occupations will happen. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 29, 2020

“We paid for first night — Christmas Eve — and then we are sending the bill to county and city.” https://t.co/9YdcJyyFbe | by @josephineTNT — Tacoma News Tribune (@thenewstribune) December 28, 2020

As Rantz said, the protest is growing; according to the Tacoma News Tribune, 43 people are being housed at the motel, but about 60 protesters are standing around outside. And the police? “We’re trying to see if we can work out a resolution without having to take law enforcement action,” Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher said.

And the manager? “I’m just devastated,” Shawn Randhawa told The News Tribune. “Because of the protest, I have nothing else. I was barely getting through this pandemic, and now this. This Christmas, the Grinch came.”

“They are keeping me hostage. No one is out to help me,” he said. “It’s complete lawlessness in the city of Fife.” If the situation does not change in a few days, Randhawa said he will abandon the property and his 15 employees will stop showing up. “I’ll have to lock the doors. and if the city won’t kick them out, they can have it,” he said. “I’ll shut off the water and I’m not fighting with these people. I believe there should be a law.”

This is a law — trespassing — and it’s being broken.

As you always point out, you don't see these "activists" offering to house these people in their own homes. But if it's somebody else's place, "you can't kick these people out! Free housing for all!" 🤦‍♂️ — Brian Manzo (@BrianManzo20) December 29, 2020

Sixty activists, 43 homeless … the math checks out.

I talked to the front desk they called police and were told they couldn’t help cause they only had two officers on duty — skye6688846993 (@skye6688846993) December 29, 2020

Send in a social worker! Who can believe this stuff! Homeless taking over hotels and motels.. ! Big needle and garbage area! — Nancy Nolf (@nnnolf) December 29, 2020

Your city is a disaster zone. You never give in to lawlessness like this. @MayorJenny owns all of it. — Matthew "Merry Christmas" Betley🇺🇸🎄 (@MatthewBetley) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile back in the red states all is peaceful — Kurt Kraken (@tuktukdriver) December 29, 2020

I sure feel sorry for the hotel owner. He must feel helpless and deserted! And I'm going to take a guess that many of those rooms will not be in any condition for guests to stay there after the homeless move out. What a mess. — Seattle Centrist (@SeattleCentrist) December 30, 2020

If I owned that hotel I’d be hiring mercenaries to solve the problem. — Peter Pilot🚁 #Flyingwithamaskon (@guardpilot) December 29, 2020

Hotel owner should sue for failure to provide police services. Complete city leadership failure. It's domestic terrorism when a group can commandeer a small business and hold it hostage. This is 100% lawlessness. — Tyler A. 🇺🇸 (@TylerAndersMAGA) December 29, 2020

When personal property means nothing, the republic means nothing. The founding fathers knew this and warned us about it. — Whit – Stop The Steal (@whitforreal) December 29, 2020

Reward what you want more of. Punish what you want less of. Liberals want to destroy private business. WHY?? — SuburbanMom ⭐⭐⭐ (@PortugueseMamaC) December 29, 2020

They need to be removed and jailed. Enough! — Tattoo Girl (@TattooG57321617) December 29, 2020

And this is their mindset if that hotel closes pushing 10 more people to potential homelessness. pic.twitter.com/f41fgvvQxC — Nathan_R (@NathanR_1) December 29, 2020

