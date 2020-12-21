We saw earlier that “Brutalism” was trending on Twitter and had no idea what that was about. While we wait for the takes to come in on how this executive order is based on white supremacy, we’ll tell you that President Trump signed an executive order Monday “on promoting beautiful federal civic architecture” by calling for new federal buildings to follow the classical style of architecture exemplified by the Capitol Building.

“Societies have long recognized the importance of beautiful public architecture. Ancient Greek and Roman public buildings were designed to be sturdy and useful, and also to beautify public spaces and inspire civic pride,” Trump begins. No more Brutalist buildings “characterized by their massive, monolithic and ‘blocky’ appearance with a rigid geometric style and large-scale use of poured concrete.”

The Spectator’s Amber Athey is on board.

He did it! President Donald Trump signs executive order stating that classical architecture should be the default for federal buildings. pic.twitter.com/GYBiMiwPU9 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 21, 2020

From the order: “In the District of Columbia, classical architecture shall be the preferred and default architecture for Federal public buildings absent exceptional factors necessitating another kind of architecture.” — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 21, 2020

“New Federal building designs should, like America's beloved landmark buildings, uplift and beautify public spaces, inspire the human spirit, ennoble the United States, command respect from the general public, and, as appropriate, respect the architectural heritage of a region.” — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 21, 2020

Soon to be overturned, I think. Also ultimately meaningless so long as art education and institutions promote the stultified anti-tradition shock value anti-aesthetic — The Aureus Press (@Trad_West_Art) December 21, 2020

We’re certain a lot of executive orders are going to be overturned very soon.

I love this idea. The classical architecture is so much more beautiful and such a public treasure for us all to enjoy. — 🇺🇸Trump Won- Stop the Steal (@Roxanna_Watrous) December 21, 2020

Woot woot! This was a no brainier. Let's see if a President Biden will undo this one too. It wouldn't surprise me at all.😩 — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) December 21, 2020

Probably on my top 5 Trump accomplishments — Bill (@BillMo617) December 21, 2020

That and pulling the plug on taxpayer-funded workshops on critical race theory.

Doesn’t this quickly get reversed? — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 21, 2020

Yep.

The first and probably the only time I have ever agreed with Trump. — Jonesy79 (@NorthernTory79) December 21, 2020

Can’t wait to see Biden tear down these beautiful buildings and replace them with solid concrete blocks. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 21, 2020

ITT: Socialist depressed we won't have soul crushing commie block style buildings. — Coborlwitz (@coborlwitz) December 21, 2020

You should have seen the ugly building i worked in. Inside it was like a soulless prison. I am very happy about this. — Robert McCosh JR (@JrMccosh) December 21, 2020

Here’s Iowahawk:

Personally I support the banning of all new federal buildings in any architectural style — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 21, 2020

In case of a real need, I guess I'm OK with Quonset huts or tin roof cinderblock hovels — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 21, 2020

but there'd better not be any damn windows in 'em, we taxpayers aren't made out of money — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 21, 2020

No need for new construction, though, given the likely prospects for the commercial real estate market in the near-term. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) December 21, 2020

If Trump were president for another term, they could build new offices outside of D.C. for when they relocate all the bureaucrats closer to the people they’re supposed to serve.

I gotta believe we already have enough abandoned Kmarts to service both our federal office and flea market needshttps://t.co/YCfFQiWGz4 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 21, 2020

…lots of office parks for sale… pic.twitter.com/O16IkaN3cW — T. Doniphon (@PhilMyman) December 21, 2020

The old ACE Hardware on Route 132 is up for rent. It would be the perfect location for the Department of Labor. — Jason Cooper (@JasonCooper22) December 21, 2020

We could afford to sell off a few – hundred and liberate the civil servants who work there to pursue more profitable careers. — Brent aka Blacklion (@BlacklionCTA) December 21, 2020

Need to start selling off about half of them and cram the Incredible number of Federal employees into much smaller and more unpleasant spaces. — Spoiling Duck (@sttngduck) December 21, 2020

I think the feds should be working out of strip malls. — Jim McCullough (@YCityJim) December 21, 2020

I like Glenn Reynolds’ idea of taking out the air conditioning in federal buildings— to help save the planet. — Don Burton (@deburton63) December 21, 2020

Yeah, they can go Zoom/remote like they forced my kids to do. — Niccolo SanGiovanni (@NiccoloGiovanni) December 21, 2020

Good idea.

