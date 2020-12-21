We saw earlier that “Brutalism” was trending on Twitter and had no idea what that was about. While we wait for the takes to come in on how this executive order is based on white supremacy, we’ll tell you that President Trump signed an executive order Monday “on promoting beautiful federal civic architecture” by calling for new federal buildings to follow the classical style of architecture exemplified by the Capitol Building.

“Societies have long recognized the importance of beautiful public architecture. Ancient Greek and Roman public buildings were designed to be sturdy and useful, and also to beautify public spaces and inspire civic pride,” Trump begins. No more Brutalist buildings “characterized by their massive, monolithic and ‘blocky’ appearance with a rigid geometric style and large-scale use of poured concrete.”

The Spectator's Amber Athey is on board.

We’re certain a lot of executive orders are going to be overturned very soon.

That and pulling the plug on taxpayer-funded workshops on critical race theory.

Here's Iowahawk:

If Trump were president for another term, they could build new offices outside of D.C. for when they relocate all the bureaucrats closer to the people they're supposed to serve.

