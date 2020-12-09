In an earlier post, we’d heard CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz tweet that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, which began in 2018, “was put on hold around the election because of DOJ policy” and that “new investigative actions began after the election.” That raised a lot of red flags, and now Natalie Brand is saying that sources tell CBS News that yes, the Justice Department has a policy around “overt” actions that could have an impact on an election.

“Investigators did not reach out in the weeks prior to the election because of a Justice Department policy surrounding elections that prohibits overt investigative acts, one of the people said.”

