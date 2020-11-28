Here’s where things stood in court Friday in a Pennsylvania lawsuit filed by several Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell:

Pennsylvania trial court rules the 2020 election was likely unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, and that gives state legislators power to choose electors. https://t.co/pWt9g81ld1 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 28, 2020

Thread: This is a huge deal. The PA court is saying Parnell has a viable complaint that mail in voting in PA was unconstitutional and that the Gov there rushed to certify the POTUS and VP to skirt around it. This is massive – a huge win for justice. Please read this. https://t.co/WepGeRXxgl — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) November 28, 2020

Parnel and others argued that “mail-in voting in the form implemented through Act 77 [passed in Oct. 2019] is an attempt by the legislature to fundamentally overhaul the Pennsylvania voting system and permit universal, no-excuse, mail-in voting absent any constitutional authority.”

On Saturday evening, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, in part because it wasn’t filed back in 2019, and also because it would disenfranchise millions of voters.

#BREAKING: PA Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit attempting to invalidate more than a million mail-in ballots and stop the certification of the election. In the ruling, justices say the challenge wasn’t filed in a timely manner, i.e. when mail-in balloting was expanded in 2019 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 28, 2020

The lawsuit was filed by several Republicans including Rep. Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell. The justices pointed out that allowing the petition to move forward would result in the disenfranchisement of millions of PA voters. Here’s the full order👇 pic.twitter.com/zpn46G7CgT — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 28, 2020

I'd expect this as part of the plan to expedite this to SCOTUS — Pres-elect Oderint dum metuant (@Russell11297111) November 28, 2020

Well you'd like to give judges a chance to get it right too — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 28, 2020

Easy appeal, onto a real court. — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) November 28, 2020

Those paying attention already knew this was going to be the outcome… on to SCOTUS — Getagrip ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@getagrip456) November 28, 2020

Exactly. As Rudy said, SCOTUS was the main goal. — Andrew Boyd (@3rdDukeofDank) November 28, 2020

And, what was the harm in 2019? How was the suit ripe at that point? — Gather (@JutzRWB) November 28, 2020

"it's illegal but you didn't say so earlier" — 🤯 Historically Sexy BBQ 🤯 (@_BrainWavez_) November 29, 2020

No lower court is going to take the heat for invalidating that many ballots knowing SCOTUS will decide it anyway. — GIGABEAR (@Real_Gigabear) November 29, 2020

This was expected. The PA Supreme Court helped facilitate all this fraud in the first place. I’d expect a quick appeal. — EyeDoc11- Real Doctor Not Like Jill Biden (@EyeDoc11) November 28, 2020

BREAKING: PA Supreme Court admits there was fraud, but says the challenge wasn’t filed in time. Lord, I hope @Scotus rakes the PA Supreme Court over the coals for this. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 28, 2020

