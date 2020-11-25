According to The Hill, Josh Holmes, the former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says in a new documentary that McConnell urged President Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on the night of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

And that’s it, really. That’s the story.

But still awesome.

