Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin must be scraping the bottom of the barrel for news on this Thanksgiving Eve; besides the continuing election drama in Pennsylvania and Michael Flynn’s pardon, there’s not much going on — with the exception of construction for Inauguration Day in front of the White House.

Inauguration construction also well underway right outside the White House gates. pic.twitter.com/zUvXTNuygT — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) November 25, 2020

It’s not exactly a scoop, though; Roll Call reported on it a couple of weeks ago:

Right. Since at least 11/5. https://t.co/kb9khY3nD6 — James Barry (@jamesbarrytweet) November 25, 2020

Roll Call does report that although organizers hope the COVID-19 surge will be under control by mid-January, they can always scale back the event:

“We’ll continue to plan for and order for, and build a platform for, a more traditional inauguration, and we’ll just have to see what the world looks like, about January the first,” [Senate Rules and Administration Chairman Roy] Blunt said last month. Blunt said it would be easier to scale down the inauguration than to scale it up at the very last minute. There are any number of possible contingency plans. A traditional outdoor inaugural ceremony, regardless of weather conditions, would clearly make it easier to allow a larger crowd, even with social distancing in place.

How much different do they think the world will look on January 1? And wouldn’t this be the perfect opportunity for the new president to show he’s serious about fighting the coronavirus? Or is this going to be the Rep. John Lewis funeral all over again?

I guess Covid is over! — Tom Davee Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) November 25, 2020

Biden is very serious about crowds gathering and getting the virus under control. https://t.co/3F7pIVPIL8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

Biden should be sworn in, in the capital rotunda, with about 8 people present and then give a speech televised and streamed but muh shutdown the virus. Muh thanksgivings. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

Yep — allow a maximum of 10 family members and have someone on hand to enforce mask rules and social distancing.

Hey if they don’t start construction the virus-blocking barrier around the perimeter won’t get finished in time. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 25, 2020

Where are all the circles on the ground? — Professor Terguson (@tergusonPHD) November 25, 2020

“Sometimes people need relief and to come together. We have confirmed covid-19 understands this and will not show up.” — Charlie Madison (@ImpactMadison) November 25, 2020

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, the crowds are going to be there anyway, so why not attend?

NO NO NO NO NO. Tear it all down. We can't have massive inauguration festivities in the worst spike of the pandemic. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) November 25, 2020

We sure as hell can’t have this. You are 100% right. But I knew all along they were going to. The hypocrites. — Are we having fun yet? (@idolovetocook) November 25, 2020

I thought crowds were bad — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) November 25, 2020

Only certain crowds. Others are immune: — Mike Rotch (@99coug) November 25, 2020

I thought Joe would be sworn in in his basement bunker where he is safe. This does not seem like a wise idea. — Stephanie Rossi (@steffrossi) November 25, 2020

Bad plan. Inauguration should be small and private this time…do not encourage travel or crowds. Just televise it. — Peaceful Warrior (@tvn_Red) November 25, 2020

This seems perfectly acceptable during a pandemic. There’ll be more people there than Obama’s inauguration but no one will get sick. This is a time for celebration. — Richie 🇺🇸 (@RichOnTheLI) November 25, 2020

Biden spent months in his basement, only to now hold a super spreader? Do it virtually, like the convention! — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) November 25, 2020

Remember. No family gatherings for Thanksgiving or Christmas. — Hector (@therealhverrios) November 25, 2020

Um, better be no more than 10 people. There is a pandemic. — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) November 25, 2020

But don't you dare gather with the family – same people. Why don't we have any credibility? – same people — Disappointed In You (@HeyItsJake_H) November 25, 2020

The pandemic is over. Gather your family for Thanksgiving. — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) November 25, 2020

Much like BLM protests and Antifa riots, #COVID19 doesn't spread at Democrat inaugurations. pic.twitter.com/R5OyJzW3bJ — Civility Is Dead (@CivilityIsDead) November 25, 2020

Biden is planning a super spreader event? Doesn’t sound like he’s very serious about getting the virus under control. — Weimdog (@weimdog) November 25, 2020

End this farce. — fitethegoodfite ✨🕯💫 (@fitethegoodfite) November 25, 2020

Our guess is Joe Biden will send some unpaid interns from his campaign to lay down those six-foot circles all over D.C.

