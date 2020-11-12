It looks like President Trump is a one-term president, but in that one term we got three Supreme Court justices and countless judges confirmed. Democrats failed in their attempt to derail Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation by calling it illegitimate, but it looks like they haven’t given up on that strategy. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has reportedly sent a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urging him to pump the brakes on judicial nominations and let the Biden-Harris administration appoint its judges after Inauguration Day.

As Senate GOP continues to confirm judges in the lame duck, Sen. Feinstein sends letter to Sen. Graham, urging him to "cease to process judicial nominations and allow the Biden-Harris Administration the opportunity to appoint judges after Inauguration Day" — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) November 12, 2020

It’s evident from the comments that Democrats are never, ever going to let Feinstein forget that hug she gave Graham after the Barrett confirmation hearings.

