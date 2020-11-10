As Twitchy reported last week, Vox’s Ian Millhiser was doing the math on how much it would cost a billionaire like Michael Bloomberg to literally pay Democrats to move to sparsely populated red states in order to flip the Senate blue. Millhiser’s ingenious plan was to pay 80,000 Democrats $50,000 each to live in Wyoming long enough to vote in a Senate election. Maybe not so remarkably, a ton of gender studies majors working as baristas in New York City were anxious to sign up; some even thought they’d be doing the people of Wyoming a favor by importing culture to their dreary lives. Community theater, y’all!

This story is a few days old, but it’s new to us thanks to Allie Beth Stuckey, who tweeted about it Tuesday. Since Georgia’s rules are messed up and because neither incumbent David Perdue nor challenger Jon Ossoff won more than 50 percent of the vote, the state’s Senate race is headed to a runoff in January — and if they could just get enough Democrats to establish residency there long enough to vote …

The Tenessee Star reports:

Democrats are advocating for “blue voters” to become Georgia residents for the upcoming runoff elections. Georgia doesn’t have a minimum residency requirement, which poses a legal loophole for both parties. Democrats could drum up enough voters to match general election turnouts and flip the state, and Republicans could ensure their hold on two Senate seats.

Additionally, the state’s voter I.D. laws allow individuals to use an out-of-state driver’s license to vote.

However:

“A person shall not be considered to have gained a residence in any county or municipality of this state into which such person has come for temporary purposes only without the intention of making such county or municipality such person’s permanent place of abode.”

On Friday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang encouraged Democrats to flood into Georgia and vote for Ossoff.

Here’s Stuckey:

Yeah, he actually appeared to be a pretty cool guy. Not anymore.

But it’s the best thing we could do for Joe, and therefore the best thing for all of us. By the way, whatever happened to all of the movie and TV production companies and actors that were going to boycott Georgia over its heartbeat bill? Did any Hollywood types actually pull up stakes and leave? Or are they still enjoying the tax breaks?

