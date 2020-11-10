As Twitchy reported last week, Vox’s Ian Millhiser was doing the math on how much it would cost a billionaire like Michael Bloomberg to literally pay Democrats to move to sparsely populated red states in order to flip the Senate blue. Millhiser’s ingenious plan was to pay 80,000 Democrats $50,000 each to live in Wyoming long enough to vote in a Senate election. Maybe not so remarkably, a ton of gender studies majors working as baristas in New York City were anxious to sign up; some even thought they’d be doing the people of Wyoming a favor by importing culture to their dreary lives. Community theater, y’all!

This story is a few days old, but it’s new to us thanks to Allie Beth Stuckey, who tweeted about it Tuesday. Since Georgia’s rules are messed up and because neither incumbent David Perdue nor challenger Jon Ossoff won more than 50 percent of the vote, the state’s Senate race is headed to a runoff in January — and if they could just get enough Democrats to establish residency there long enough to vote …

"Democrats are advocating for “blue voters” to become Georgia residents for the upcoming runoff elections. Georgia doesn’t have a minimum residency requirement, which poses a legal loophole for both parties." @BrianKempGA ?! https://t.co/lDKeyVa7uq — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 10, 2020

The Tenessee Star reports:

Democrats are advocating for “blue voters” to become Georgia residents for the upcoming runoff elections. Georgia doesn’t have a minimum residency requirement, which poses a legal loophole for both parties. Democrats could drum up enough voters to match general election turnouts and flip the state, and Republicans could ensure their hold on two Senate seats. Additionally, the state’s voter I.D. laws allow individuals to use an out-of-state driver’s license to vote.

However:

“A person shall not be considered to have gained a residence in any county or municipality of this state into which such person has come for temporary purposes only without the intention of making such county or municipality such person’s permanent place of abode.”

On Friday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang encouraged Democrats to flood into Georgia and vote for Ossoff.

The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate. There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2020

Or how bout no — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) November 9, 2020

Or, just let the ppl of GA pick their Senators. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 9, 2020

Here’s Stuckey:

So, just to be clear—Dems do not care about the will of Georgians. They would rather impose the will of non-Georgians on the state to get what they want. Never about people, always about power. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 10, 2020

We constantly hear about "preserving democracy" from Dems. It is not democracy to override the will of the people in a state with the will of people who don't live there when it comes to selecting representatives for that state. That is tyranny. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 10, 2020

Thank you. I live in Georgia and this is ridiculous to me. — Sonya Adams (@stadams99) November 10, 2020

And I used to think @AndrewYang actually had a shred of decency. — Todd Gerch ⚜☘⛷ (@TsundokuSensei) November 10, 2020

so much for Yang being a decent person — Herb Mitchell (@harbage6179) November 10, 2020

Yeah, he actually appeared to be a pretty cool guy. Not anymore.

But don't worry, they wouldn't do anything untoward in a Presidential Election. — James Lawlor (@JayoDub) November 10, 2020

All about the “soul of the nation” right? — James Burton (@JimPBurton) November 10, 2020

They will stop at nothing. — RedSoxRon (@rwgeelan) November 10, 2020

This is appalling. — Jake (@sirjake) November 10, 2020

What a nightmare this race is going to be. — elle_NYLON (@Elle_nylon) November 10, 2020

This is absurd. No one that wasn't a resident on Nov 3rd should be allowed to vote in the runoff. — John Graves (President-Elect) (@gravesjohnr) November 10, 2020

people trying to get into Georgia before the runoff election pic.twitter.com/33W7h86sEv — Booger Couch (@BoogerCouch) November 10, 2020

You know Dems don’t care if they live there or not. — Linus (@sbcunc) November 10, 2020

These people have no scruples, no shame, no coping skills, and no self-control. — Sarcastic Wifey (@SarcasticWifey1) November 10, 2020

They’re still trying to steal this. Zero idea what trouble they’re facing. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸🧡 (@arelab13) November 10, 2020

But it’s the best thing we could do for Joe, and therefore the best thing for all of us. By the way, whatever happened to all of the movie and TV production companies and actors that were going to boycott Georgia over its heartbeat bill? Did any Hollywood types actually pull up stakes and leave? Or are they still enjoying the tax breaks?

