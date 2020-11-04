This tweet has been getting a lot of attention and generating a lot of allegations of voter fraud. There’s an online event tonight to help Georgians “cure” their ballots.

Anyone in Georgia? Team Joe needs people to go door to door helping voters fix their mail in ballots so they count. Sign up! https://t.co/WD8nhbw6nc — David Litt (@davidlitt) November 4, 2020

The event page reads:

Attention everyone in or near Georgia: We need YOUR help today! This race is not over and we need every single vote to be counted. It is all hands on deck and all eyes on Georgia! Join us today for a virtual training to learn how to knock doors to help voters cure their ballots. We need you in this fight with us today and tomorrow and Friday. We’ve come so far, this is how we bring it home. See you in the virtual training room and out knocking doors soon!

According to WYFF in Georgia, “curing” mail-in ballots is legitimate:

Ballot curing is a two-part process that involves notification and correction, according to ballotpedia.org. The State of Georgia website says: “If your ballot was rejected, your county elections office will contact you with a document to “cure” or correct your ballot envelope. Contact your county registrar to get more information and find out what your options are. One of the most common reasons an absentee ballot is rejected is because it has not been properly signed. Be sure to carefully read and follow all instructions included in your absentee ballot.”

So we get that the county elections office might contact you to correct your ballot envelope, but volunteers going door-to-door? What’s that for?

Whatever you think of Tuesday’s result, the idea that you can go door-to-door to “fix” ballots the rest of the week is ridiculous. No secret ballot, no Election “Day,” no real oversight. The Third World doesn’t even tolerate this. It’s legalized fraud. Here come the Twitter cops. https://t.co/wBE0WjLMNn — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 5, 2020

This is a joke, right? — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) November 4, 2020

If the votes had issues, then they don't count. You can't fix them after election day. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) November 5, 2020

Hey @ScotsFyre – I’m counting on you to bring some common sense to this situation, which means you will probably be met with violent opposition, but nothing new there, right? — Terry Bradbury (@Terry_Bradbury) November 4, 2020

Those ballots are illegal. Ballots in Georgia had to be postmarked yesterday even if the activists get include ones that come in for a few days. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 4, 2020

AYFKM? — Sir Loin of Beoff (@nrkimages) November 4, 2020

But no fraud, of course… https://t.co/T3LoTpQUTk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 5, 2020

Leftist scumbags like @davidlitt are literally stealing the election, advertising it on social media, and daring you to do anything about it. And the entire media is backing HIM, and not the law. https://t.co/0Z098r3cMg — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 4, 2020

They needed to be corrected prior to November 3rd. — JWallace (@WallaceeJeff) November 4, 2020

I will drive down there myself and stop you — 🦃Witchfinder Field Marshal ☦️🦃 (@nautaJustin) November 4, 2020

This is why they refuse to call Georgia in case you were wondering. Fraud in plain sight. https://t.co/ui4085ALjD — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) November 4, 2020

You can't fix mail in ballots. They had to be postmarked yesterday. To go door-to-door "fixing" mail in ballots is fraud and you should be six feet under the jail, you low life criminal. https://t.co/SORA8dnX1Q — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 4, 2020

For what it’s worth, Twitter has taken notice and is hiding certain tweets, like these:

Democrat operatives aren’t even hiding their plan for election theft, which includes manufacturing votes days after the election already ended. https://t.co/vuT3v3A1y5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

The Democrats aren’t even try to hide it. STOP THE STEAL! https://t.co/TOQaDIBnDN — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 4, 2020

Apparently it just really, really looks like fraud.