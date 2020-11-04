Twitchy reported earlier that Nevada wasn’t going to release any new polling numbers until 9 a.m. Thursday, but state officials changed their minds due to immense public interest in how the vote count was going and said that “a fairly large update” was due sometime Wednesday afternoon. Now, according to Riley Snyder of the Nevada Independent, the timetable’s been moved back to Thursday morning.

Trending

Worse yet, CNBC has confirmed Twitchy’s earlier post that North Carolina won’t update its total vote count until next Thursday. There are reportedly 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots to tally, and even though President Trump is winning the state, no one is going to call it … until Nov. 12?

Just call it for Trump already.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electionNevadaNorth CarolinaNovember 12totalupdate