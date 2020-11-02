Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who for months saw Antifa and other leftist groups lay siege to the federal courthouse, is still sticking with the narrative that it’s white supremacist groups that are causing the need for coordination with other government agencies. He’s highly concerned about potential violence from neo-Nazis.

Given the heightened concerns about potential violence, particularly from white supremist organizations and the divisive rhetoric from Washington, D.C., the need for coordination and partnership takes on statewide significance. Oregon is likely to be a flashpoint. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 2, 2020

Oregon is always a flashpoint, you knob. And it’s because you’ve let anarchists take the place of the police force.

Leftists burned this guy's apartment building and chased him out of town, but "white supremacists" are the issue https://t.co/SlrakBwviP — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 2, 2020

EVERY murder associated with your Antifa protestors was committed by … THE LEFT. Every single one, Ted. Every fire was too.

Every single one, Ted. Every broken window.

Every single one, Ted. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 2, 2020

It’s not Trump supporters or the mythical “white supremicists” burning your city to the ground Teddy. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) November 2, 2020

Who was responsible for the march of destruction on MLK Blvd on Saturday night? That group then went over to Vancouver, Wash. to do the same to businesses there. They chanted, “Black lives matter.” — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2020

OBVIOUSLY, it was white supremacists. Or it was a peaceful protest. Those are the only options. The media has told reliably informed us. — Jane Lingle (@jane_lingle) November 2, 2020

Portland has been an Antifa flash point for months. Just an idea Ted. — Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) November 2, 2020

Wait what? This man is a mayor? How? I thought that took like a high-school level education at least. Does he think all the riots and violence in his city have been white supremacists? He's like the wife that insists the husband that beats her is really a good guy and loves her. — Chad (@TheChadhatter) November 2, 2020

This is what failed leadership looks like. — Surfing USA (@Repoman2018) November 2, 2020

Final step: resign. — Antifa Droidsmith (@cramfrost) November 2, 2020

Ted, you fed, watered and coddled the beast. Now it’s going to eat you and destroy the rest of our city. — Fred The Eagle 🇺🇸 (@fredtheeagle172) November 2, 2020

GFY commie quit blaming non-existent people for your violent communist friends. — 🍗 Thanks Anti-Communists 🥧 (@De6tSl4ve) November 2, 2020

You’re about to be replaced by a lunatic. All you had to do was be reasonable, but instead, you leaned in on the old Orange Man Bad shtick. — Old Man Enfield (@OldManEnfield) November 2, 2020

Police? Where are the social workers? — ****** (@Misshalfstep) November 2, 2020

It is the left-wing nuts that are the cause of the riots. — june sanchez (@newjunetune) November 2, 2020

What about the last 150+ days Ted? — jason Hohnstein (@JasonHohnstein) November 2, 2020

Those damn white supremacists burning our cities down the last 6 months… — Men_in_Boxes (@BoxesMen) November 2, 2020

@jack I don’t see any false information flags or threats to take down this account, why not? — AB (@byerspa) November 2, 2020

My god! The ratio! — Gay INsanity (@InsanityGay) November 2, 2020

You’re a clown, Ted. — TheModerateMillenial (@The_Mod_Mill) November 2, 2020

He really is.

