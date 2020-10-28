Remember when we first heard the news that a number of men were plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? Of course, they were Trump supporters, right? Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped in headfirst and suggested they got the idea from one of President Trump’s tweets:

 

Now we’re learning from that the FBI searched a Facebook account belonging to Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware, who was one of six men charged with conspiracy to kidnap. “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!!,” Croft wrote in May on his Facebook page, which also included an image of Trump. “Wanna hang this mf’er too…”

