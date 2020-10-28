Remember when we first heard the news that a number of men were plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? Of course, they were Trump supporters, right? Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped in headfirst and suggested they got the idea from one of President Trump’s tweets:

I wonder where they got their motivation from. https://t.co/Sqw8k80SNY pic.twitter.com/mhdSMElz5F — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 8, 2020

Now we’re learning from that the FBI searched a Facebook account belonging to Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware, who was one of six men charged with conspiracy to kidnap. “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!!,” Croft wrote in May on his Facebook page, which also included an image of Trump. “Wanna hang this mf’er too…”

DETROIT NEWS: Whitmer kidnap plotter also wanted to hang Trump, FBI says — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 28, 2020

Narrative buster: The FBI says the Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter also wanted to hang President Trump https://t.co/JKMnjIv08s — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 28, 2020

