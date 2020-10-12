It’s always fun to point and laugh at all 37 Democrats who ran for president in 2020, and it must really sting someone like Sen. Amy Klobuchar to know Joe Biden selected to be his vice president a candidate who trailed even Klobuchar in the polls.

Klobuchar tried twisting some logic Monday by arguing that this isn’t Donald Trump’s country, and the vacancy on the Supreme Court shouldn’t be his to fill. The implication, obviously, is that Joe Biden is guaranteed to win the election and make the country “yours” again.

This isn’t Donald Trump’s country. It is yours. This shouldn’t be Donald Trump’s judge. It should be yours. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 12, 2020

She will be. — Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) October 12, 2020

Well, since the sitting president and senate were elected by people, It is our nominee. — Purveyor of Truth (@PurveyorofTrut4) October 12, 2020

You’re right. And this is my judge… pic.twitter.com/8D1AYis62s — 🇺🇸 LDFPS 🤥🐶🐴💂🇺🇸 (@SnowFlake2Water) October 12, 2020

She is. We voted for Trump. Trump is our current and active President. So his nominee IS our judge. Thanks for playing. — iivari (@IivariIrashop) October 12, 2020

It is my country. And my judge. Confirm. — american blonde 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@americanblonde9) October 12, 2020

Indeed. The SC seat is not RBG's but belongs to us. Americans elected Donald J. Trump to get the job done and he will. Why can't Democrats accept the will of the people? pic.twitter.com/nWJ1HAWyl5 — Ecky Imp 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@eckyimp) October 12, 2020

President Donald Trump currently runs this country, just like all the other presidents before him ran it until their last day in office. — Sherri 🎃🧡 (@SociallySherri) October 12, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett IS my judge. I look forward to her being confirmed as the 9th Supreme Court justice. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 12, 2020

This isn't Amy Klobuchar's salad comb. This is the People's salad comb. pic.twitter.com/kAnAyLERMs — Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@ChestyPullerGst) October 12, 2020

Yes it is our country and we voted him in. #ConfirmACB — 🇺🇸Kelly🇺🇸 (@kelmerica78) October 12, 2020

She’s my selection. Move forward. — The Salty Squid v2.0.0 ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@TheSaltySquid2) October 12, 2020

Exactly!! Thank you for pointing that out!! We the people demand you #ConfirmAmyConeyBarrett — MindyT 🎃 (@AUMindyT) October 12, 2020

Stand down Amy, we're cool with this — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) October 12, 2020

Sounds good, I choose Amy! — John Davis (@jackedmech) October 12, 2020

Thanks! We like her. She's our judge! — JB (@jb104_jean) October 12, 2020

Amy is my choice and I am a contributing member of this country — Carrie (@Amanitaway) October 12, 2020

Agreed and I agree with the pick and following the constitution by filling the seat. — Mel (@Mbrasil33) October 12, 2020

I voted for him to make nominations on my behalf until he is no longer in office. — Shiney (@jay_hines) October 12, 2020

I agree. That is why I voted for Senators Tillis and Burr to represent my interest regarding this matter. — Ed Hickson (@EdHickson) October 12, 2020

Yep, she’s my judge, thanks! 🙌🏻 — Carinthia 🇺🇸 (@GeorgiaPeachy97) October 12, 2020

You’re right. It is mine and ACB is exactly who I want. — Brooks 🎀 (@BrooksPalmer1) October 12, 2020

This shouldn’t be Donald Trump’s judge, but there’s that pesky Constitution standing in the way of Democrats’ desires again.

