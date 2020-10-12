As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver’s 9News might want to lawyer up after a man the station hired as a security guard shot and killed a man who was attending a “Patriot Rally.” 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff was being held Sunday without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting. And 9News in Denver itself reported that Dolloff “was working as a security guard but was not properly licensed” — and there was no evidence he’d had a license in the past.

A still photographer for the Denver Post was on the scene, and someone stitched the images together into an animated GIF, essentially making a video of the incident.

Extended sequence of events in Denver. The victim backed off. He never stood a chance. pic.twitter.com/4HSSYQ1wrx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 12, 2020

He reflexively realized he was facing a nut — carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) October 12, 2020

His defense will be "I thought he was pulling a gun on me". He will claim self-defense. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlow97119434) October 12, 2020

That, my friends, is murder. Not self-defense. If I was in the shooters shoes I would feel nothing but an abyss of shame for losing control like that, for killing an innocent man because I was too cowardly to throw hands. — HeavyHebrew (@HeavyHebrew) October 12, 2020

Appears he drew from right side appendix, immediately after he got slapped. Good luck claiming it is justifiable deadly force. From his stance, draw & grip, he has training. Too bad he didn't focus more on de-escalation tactics. He is going to have lots of time to ponder actions. — Altologic (@Altologic) October 12, 2020

Mace is a non-issue. I don't think Dolloff had time to perceive it before he fired. Too bad his life went astray but an example must be set. — War and Peace (@War_and_Peace__) October 12, 2020

Wow his life wasn’t threatened at all. He’s screwed — 🇺🇸The Ridiculous Left 🇺🇸 (@RidiculousLeft) October 12, 2020

Leftists will say this was self defence but not Kyle Rittenhouse. — SuperTrump 🇸🇪🇺🇲 (@Tompatomp) October 12, 2020

Straight up, cold-blooded murder. — Dudley (@bigdave8301) October 12, 2020

From what I've read, Matt Dolloff (the "security guard") does not come up as a security guard, neither does anyone with that last name. Another thing if he were one, he'd have to have another license to be armed. He's going away for a long time. — ZeroJäger (@JagerDanger) October 12, 2020

Lawsuits will be coming hard. They can sue the news agency directly for his actions. — Free Thinking American (@HBmc714) October 12, 2020

No uniform. No license as security agent. No ID, badge, patches. Whoever hired him is about to be bankrupt. He used trained instinctive shooting, point shoot and aimed at the patriot's head, not center mass to stop aggression as with LE and Military. ANTIFA trains in head shots. — KBS (@KBStrasser) October 12, 2020

Well it looks like the patriot sprayed because the guy pulled a f-ing gun on him! In my view, the image of the bullet coming out while spray was dispersed is because the shooter provoked the guy to spray him by pulling out the gun! — Rl (@Faithpatroit) October 12, 2020

If shooter was providing “security” for the news crew,his job supposed to be security for the crew.

I’m just wondering ,if at any moment the news crew was at danger coming from members of pro police rally? — Gene Heckman 🤙🏻 🇺🇸 (@hay591) October 12, 2020

Not that I saw. The Producer in blue shirt was several feet behind the shooter. pic.twitter.com/ahs9OhreK4 — GoldWaterKid 2020🇺🇸 (@goldwaterkid65) October 12, 2020

Thompson was obviously using burst mode on her camera, so she captured every second. Hopefully the @FBI seizes all the photos. This caption IS A LIE. pic.twitter.com/gi2drghi9Y — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) October 12, 2020

Wow. So she basically confirmed that Dolloff initiated contact and escalated. He has no criminal defense at all. You can't instigate a physical confrontation and then kill someone when they retaliate with non-lethal force. This is textbook 1st degree murder. — AbolishTheState (@StateAbolition) October 12, 2020

I'm 100% patriot, 100% 2A, 100% voting for Trump… But I'm not quick to call this murder in this particular case. I'm not saying it's NOT, mind you… But I would want to know every detail. Being punched in the face and pepper sprayed is no small matter. — The Polydact (@TPolydact) October 12, 2020

Just as when someone dies at the hands of a cop, we should wait for ALL of the facts before passing judgement. — Javier Abreu (@RealJavierAbreu) October 12, 2020

Good advice.

Related: