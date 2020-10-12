There’s no question that the Democrats and the media were in on the Russian collusion hoax together; reporters were happy to run with the leaks they were getting from certain members of Congress, and those members of Congress would cite those stories to back up their assertions.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is reporting Monday that a newly declassified FBI spreadsheet shows the FBI relied heavily on media reporting in its investigation into alleged connections between Trump campaign members and Russia.

SCOOP #Durham: @CBSNews obtains 94-page declassified FBI spreadsheet, widely cited by IG Horowitz, but not public until now. Recently released to Senate investigators, the FBI spreadsheet was part of a broader effort to corroborate the Steele dossier claims. pic.twitter.com/tO46InBSae — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 12, 2020

While lightly redacted, the bureau spreadsheet shows the FBI relied heavily on media reporting to back up claims about Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and others. IG Horowitz faulted the FBI over lack of corroboration + evidence of circular reporting. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 12, 2020

IG Horowitz page 5 found dossier author Christopher Steele spoke to the Yahoo news reporter prior to publication of a September 23 article. The FBI spreadsheet cites the SAME article on page 51 as supporting evidence. IG Horowitz also faulted the FBI for using the Yahoo — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 12, 2020

reporting in the @carterwpage FISA + then not correcting the court record once the connection with Steele was known. Tim Gill Sr, a former senior FBI intelligence officer, told CBS that the reliance on media reporting was not standard. “Any effort to corroborate a report — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 12, 2020

should include a variety of intelligence sources, including imagery intelligence, human intelligence, signals intelligence as well as clandestine intelligence collection platforms for verification," Gill said. “You don't rely on media reporting.” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 12, 2020

“You don’t rely on media reporting,” except for all those times when you do.

1. WOW! Another bombshell from @CBS_Herridge showing that the FBI had almost zero evidence to corroborate this bogus Russian collusion narrative cooked up by Hillary Clinton. Here’s how it works folks … the FBI “leaks” garbage Intelligence to their friends in the media who — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) October 12, 2020

2. who then proceed to write an article about it. The FBI THEN utilized those same news articles as “evidence” to bolster their unsubstantiated claims. Does anyone remember when the FBI was castigated by Horowitz for having improper relationships with & accepting gifts from — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) October 12, 2020

3. members of the media? The relationship between our government officials and media has become increasingly incestuous. Anyone remember James Wolfe? He was the SSCI staffer who was caught leaking the FISA application on Carter Page to Ali Watkins, who he was also sleeping with. pic.twitter.com/JfrhHAHYn3 — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) October 12, 2020

4. Hat tip to @TheLastRefuge2 for breaking this story years ago. He’s also correctly pointed out how the process of “intelligence laundering” works, which essentially allowed the FBI to “build a case” against @realDonaldTrump with little to evidence. https://t.co/G38TMLY23l — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) October 12, 2020

Such an incredibly important story to continue reporting on. Although most of us knew the surface aspects of this government complicity; the declassification brings a great deal more light to the surface. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) October 13, 2020

Funny how we all knew this; now it can’t be denied. — EJorgeR_C (@JorgeObstinado) October 12, 2020

This is really really really bad. I had no idea that the media was This complicit. Holy crap. — Altuve 4HoF (@ErinAstrosFan) October 13, 2020

All this appears to align with @SpeakerPelosi and her "Wrap-up Smear" tactics — DD-214 Patriot (@Rayzor2142) October 12, 2020

Somebody, stop this ride. I want to get off. #LandOfMakeBelieve — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 12, 2020

A Handful Of Corrupt Criminals In Our Government Tried To Take Away Over 66 Million American Votes. I'm PISSED OFF! These Corrupt Criminals Tortured Our Electorate, Ruined Individuals Lives & Destroyed Faith In Vital Law Enforcement & Intelligence Agencies In The Process. — Dean Prince (@DeanPrince15) October 12, 2020

So our wonderful FBI used news reports to justify this crap? — Aaron 🇺🇸 (@AMM_275) October 12, 2020

So they leak stuff to the media and then use those media reports to boost their case??? — Ann Harmon (@annharmon) October 12, 2020

Yep. Christopher Steele was the source for Michael Isikoff’s Yahoo News article which was then used in Carter Page’s FISA warrant application.

So, let's see if I understand this correctly. They leaked lies to the media, then cited the same media lies as facts to continue leaking more lies? — Tamra Kelly 🇺🇸 (@tlynkelly) October 12, 2020

Circular Reporting! FBI leaks to the media, media runs the story, FBI uses story as source. Absolutely disgusting. 😡 — WildZ🎃 (@LoysaZ) October 12, 2020

…and they use it to brainwash the MSM watching public, while censoring anyone else that doesn’t speak their narrative. — ℍ𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕖 🇺🇸 (@Harmone24209822) October 12, 2020

Are you kidding me. The Daily Beast is cited. WTF is The Daily Beast doing in an official FBI document. — Megaman (@0x445442) October 12, 2020

So they leak (reliable source) to media (project mockingbird). Media then reports the story and FBI uses it as evidence. Let that sink in! — I RECLAIM MY TIME (@A1Cleveland) October 12, 2020

If the FBI was willing to use lies and disinformation to reverse an election just imagine the tactics they've used to imprison less prominent individuals both guilty and innocent. — Mr. Rate (@MNiles81) October 12, 2020

It was circular reporting Leak, report present to FISA & repeat. The leaking part was supposed to stay a secret.. — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) October 13, 2020

Let’s analyze this. They sent 15 agents to investigate Noosegate but relied on media articles which they leaked to justify spying on American citizens and a Presidential candidate and later President (via the last CPage FISA renewal). — Rill-Liberty (@ThAlMeArCrEq) October 12, 2020

We have got to turn our branches of government back to doing what is right. The swamp is deep. It's so sad. Is it salvageable? — 🇺🇸TexasTam🙏🇺🇸 (@texastam5) October 13, 2020

We knew this years ago. MSM and Dems told us we were all liars and it was corroborated. People need to go to jail. — An Honest Con Man (@AnHonest_ConMan) October 13, 2020

So in other words, the media and the FBI are corroborating to frame Trump and administration. Got it. The media should also be liable. — ONE NATION UNDER GOD 🙏🏼 (@AlohaQuelz) October 12, 2020

Soo…the telephone game was played on the courts?! Good to know!🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yU1l3uEYNG — cindy (@mummers) October 12, 2020

Is it normal that our intelligence apparatus relies so heavily on media reporting? Surely the IC has better sources — DonK3yHot (@DonK3yHoT) October 12, 2020

We don’t know what to think of the intelligence community anymore, other than that the swamp hasn’t even begun to be drained.

Related: