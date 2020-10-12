There’s no question that the Democrats and the media were in on the Russian collusion hoax together; reporters were happy to run with the leaks they were getting from certain members of Congress, and those members of Congress would cite those stories to back up their assertions.

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is reporting Monday that a newly declassified FBI spreadsheet shows the FBI relied heavily on media reporting in its investigation into alleged connections between Trump campaign members and Russia.

“You don’t rely on media reporting,” except for all those times when you do.

Yep. Christopher Steele was the source for Michael Isikoff’s Yahoo News article which was then used in Carter Page’s FISA warrant application.

We don’t know what to think of the intelligence community anymore, other than that the swamp hasn’t even begun to be drained.

