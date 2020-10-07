Well, this debate is already a mess. As Twitchy reported, Kamala Harris lied right out of the gate by claiming that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. She didn’t have much of a plan to describe for when Joe Biden moves into the White House, but Vice President Pence said that Joe Biden opposed closing travel from China, calling it xenophobic.

We’ve all seen the video of Biden calling Trump xenophobic on the same day he announced he was closing the borders, but AP reporter Alexandra Jaffe stepped in with a fact-check: Joe Biden supported Trump’s travel restrictions, calling them the right move.

