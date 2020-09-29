The debate is already a hot mess, President Trump isn’t backing down from either Joe Biden or Chris Wallace, and he took a great shot when Biden reminded him that he was the Democrat Party nominee.
President Trump: "Your party wants to go Socialist… and they're going to dominate you, Joe. You know that."
Joe Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now."
Trump: "Not according to Harris."#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/sYs0OSeobL
— The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020
Biden: I’m the Democrat Party nominee
Trump: Not according to Harris.
Daaaaamn. #Debates2020
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 30, 2020
“I am the Democratic Party” – Joe Biden
“Not according to Harris” – The President
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2020
“Not according to Harris” was a pretty good blast.
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 30, 2020
It is the Harris-Biden ticket, we’ve been told.
“Not according to Harris” came across stronger. That’s a key point of this election. https://t.co/w0cvXfYABx
— JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 30, 2020
Biden: I am the Democratic Party right now.
Trump: Not according to Harris. #Debates2020
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 30, 2020
Savage.
Best line EVER!!!
— Flyersgirl (@Flyersgirl6) September 30, 2020
We know who the Alpha in the room is. 👌🏻
— 🇺🇸 Rae 🇺🇸 (@MrsRightside) September 30, 2020
This already is my favorite thing ever.
— Fivestarman (@FIVE5TARMAN) September 30, 2020
— ᴮᴱ Luttibelle ⁷ ᵐⁱˢˢⁱⁿᵍ ⁿᵃᵐʲᵒᵒⁿ 🥺💜 (@Luttibelle) September 30, 2020
That was quite a statement.
— Anna Teresa Arnold (@HomerWhite) September 30, 2020
This wins the debate!!!
— Cynthia Estes (@Cindi3021) September 30, 2020