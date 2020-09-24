We’re old enough to remember when Viceland launched a TV show called “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.” Arnold, a proud member of the celebrity Impeachment Task Force, promised viewers, “You’ll see documentation of the pee-pee tape. By the time you see this you will know for sure there is a pee-pee tape. There is no doubt in your mind.”

We don’t know what happened to Arnold’s show, but we never saw that infamous pee-pee tape that was just one of the components of super-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier on Donald Trump.

The dossier is in the news again Thursday as CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reports that the primary sub-source of the Steele dossier was deemed a national security threat and was the subject of a 2009 counter-intel probe — and the Crossfire Hurricane team knew it.

Here’s the letter from Attorney General William Barr to Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham:

