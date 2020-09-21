We’re not sure why they’d want to show this off, but Montgomery County, Maryland, posted photos of volunteers handing out boxes of fresh produce and meats to a line of more than 500 socially distanced people struggling with food insecurity. Turns out you can leave your house, but only to pick up food from the bread line.

As the #COVID19 pandemic continues, many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity. More than 500 people received boxes of fresh produce and meats on Saturday at the East County Community Recreation Center, thanks to our dedicated partners and volunteers. pic.twitter.com/jR1fBBOYYJ — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) September 21, 2020

Don't mind me, I'm just here for the ratio! 😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/62jYCQrArK — FailureIsLearningToLive (@F3Eggo) September 21, 2020

I'm curious. Why are they suffering from "food insecurity?" — War Machine (@OneMoreBrian) September 21, 2020

Government inflicted insecurity. So they can get their citizens used to soviet style struggle. Serve the state well for an extra ration of bread. — Thomas James (@TomJam24) September 21, 2020

If only there was something the local government could undo to prevent these breadlines….. — John (@OrwellianSpeak) September 21, 2020

Would sure be nice if people would be allowed to reopen their businesses fully, or at least in the same way that neighboring counties are. There is no justification based on any science for holding our county back. You’re holding countless small businesses under the water. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 21, 2020

You should be proud of yourself. If you are going to ruin people’s livelihoods, the least you can do is make sure they don’t starve. Patting yourself on the back might not be the best approach. — 3rd party only🍻 (@joshiegoesboom) September 21, 2020

I’m sure you purchased it from the restaurants you are destroying. — Greg Tefft (@GregTefft) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, if food is sold through restaurants, grandparents are killed 🤷‍♂️ — Trump Derangement Syndrome (@xizzhu) September 21, 2020

Control the food, control the people. Everything is planned. — Dakota (@Dakota56230282) September 21, 2020

Or you know, you could just let them go back to work. 🤷‍♀️ — K (@KirseyBelle) September 21, 2020

The people forcing people into bread lines are nice enough to give them a few crumbs of bread. — Liberalism Is a Mental Illness (@MNHockey17) September 21, 2020

It's so generous that you are giving food to people who only need it because of your forced closures of their businesses. — Elle Unmasked (@ElleZee6) September 21, 2020

Imagine shutting down citizens ability to work and feed themselves because they shouldn’t be around people, then telling them to come stand in a line together to collect food rations. — SouthernBelle🇺🇸 (@SouthBelle2020) September 21, 2020

What's this euphemism "food insecurity"? They're broke and hungry because the government has draconian measures ruining their lives. Don't sugar coat it to try and make the masses think your trying to help them. You're petty tyrants who help no one but yourselves. — CCP Is Responsible for the virus (@CallitCCPvirus) September 21, 2020

One day soon, we're going to realize that closing businesses was the stupidest thing this country has ever done. It is up there with the stupidest things the human race has ever done. — Ringo Dingo (@RingoDi50985695) September 21, 2020

Starving the people then throwing them a bone. What horrible people you are. — Mike PS (@chupohead) September 21, 2020

You could just, you know, allow these people to work instead of forcing handouts to them? — Chris (@the_dude_abides) September 21, 2020

Here's a novel idea, stop the shut downs — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) September 21, 2020

You can open business back up. Just a thought. — Matt 🇺🇸 (@MatthewMaryland) September 21, 2020

Government literally forcing people into bread lines…..🍞 — Rob Reber (@RREEB9) September 21, 2020

You put them in these conditions with senseless lock downs and then giving them crumbs. You just love people to rely on you so you could control them. — aFlyn™ (@tommynsin) September 21, 2020

Congrats on getting a local govt post ratio'd — William Darcy's Ghost (@darcy_ghost) September 21, 2020

