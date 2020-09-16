San Francisco Mayor London Breed has rolled out a program that she’s calling the first in the nation of its kind: The Abundant Birth Project will pay black and Pacific Islander women $1,000 during their pregnancies and up until the child is six months old.

OK, so why only black and Pacific Islander women? Marina Pitofsky reports:

“The Abundant Birth Project is rooted in racial justice and recognizes that Black and Pacific Islander mothers suffer disparate health impacts, in part because of the persistent wealth and income gap. Thanks to the work of the many partners involved, we are taking real action to end these disparities and are empowering mothers with the resources they need to have healthy pregnancies and births,” [Breed] added. … “Structural racism, which has left Black and Pacific Islander communities particularly exposed to COVID-19, also threatens the lives of Black and PI mothers and babies,” Zea Malawa of the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in Monday’s statement.

The project is drawing its funding from a number of sources, including an award of $1.1 million from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

This type of institutional racism seems ok. — Kenny McCann (@kennymccann_jr) September 16, 2020

This should be publicized nationwide so all pregnant Black, Pacific Islander women know there is $$ being paid if they move the San Francisco — K (@kmorgan24) September 16, 2020

Except no one can afford rent in San Francisco.

Here's actual systematic racism — willie stokes (@6williestokes) September 16, 2020

A systemically racist policy in San Francisco. — Patty Loera (@pat_loera) September 16, 2020

Isn’t this the “systematic racism” that I always hear the left rant against? Why is this ok? — karlfranz (@karlfra22739781) September 16, 2020

What is the "structural racism" referred to in the article???? — Liz R. (@Lizgoldenstate) September 16, 2020

What about one-eyed Lithuanian-American dwarfs? That’s a group that has been ignored for far too long! — 6% Roger Waters is fed up (@NoMoDems) September 16, 2020

So you’re ending racism by discrimination? — Johnny (@johnnyboyph) September 16, 2020

This is illegal discrimination. If you are a woman who qualifies for this supplement but for your race, you are being robbed. https://t.co/7d7VZjEOf8 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 16, 2020

What about other pregnant minorities? What about pregnant white women also suffering from no income due to draconian lock downs? Racism at its finest. Figures it is in Pelosi's district. — Carol Smith (@clbwalker50) September 16, 2020

What if you are a dude who identifies as a pregnant Pacific Islander? Asking for a friend — Lucius.C.Sulla (@sulla_c) September 16, 2020

