Remember back when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the federal government would be withholding Justice Department grants from sanctuary cities that didn’t comply with immigration law and enforcement? Well, get ready for even more liberal heads to explode, starting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s.

The New York Post is reporting that President Trump has signed a memo directing federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that detail funds that can be redirected from “anarchist jurisdictions” like New York City, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Portland.

SCOOP: President Trump has signed a memo ordering federal agencies to defund 'anarchist jurisdictions' Agencies must report to OMB funds that can be taken from NYC, DC, Portland and Seattle https://t.co/6TNZx98VJn — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) September 2, 2020

hahahahaha 2020 what a year https://t.co/J7sFC5FkOM — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 2, 2020

The New York Post reports:

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump says in the memo, which twice mentions New York Mayor Bill de Blasio by name. “To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.” … The amounts of money impacted by Trump’s order could be massive. New York City, for example, gets about $7 billion a year in federal aid.

This president has no patience with sanctuary cities or cities overrun by anarchists.

Guess its not a good idea to play the "defund" game with Mr Trump … — The Repentant Ghost of Karl Marx (@KarlMar05384385) September 2, 2020

Oh shit! If California’s ridiculous never ending lockdowns and new re-opening plans every other month hadn’t already red-pilled me, this definitely would have! There’s no excuse for the lawlessness allowed in Chicago, NYC & Portland. #Trump2020 — Fiona (@FireflyFairy2) September 2, 2020

Defund the police you say? Trump: Hold my coca-cola — Jon (@JGBPoker) September 2, 2020

wait a minute. didn't he just order a "review"? — brandon (@beckbrand123) September 2, 2020

According to the Post, “Federal agencies must detail ‘all Federal funds provided to Seattle, Portland, New York City, Washington, D.C.’ Also, within 14 days Attorney General Bill Barr must develop a list of ‘anarchist jurisdictions’ that ‘permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures’ to restore order.”

We’re sure to see some lawsuits filed over this, but it’s going to be fun to watch as it plays out. Remember how angry sanctuary cities got when Trump suggested relocating all illegal immigrants there?

