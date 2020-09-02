Here’s one of those stories where you have to read beyond the tweet. According to the Denver Post, a woman on a moped confronted a 12-year-old boy in Boulder who had a Trump sign on his bicycle.

Boulder police said the boy was riding his bicycle with a Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy. https://t.co/W4FXLpROBv — The Denver Post (@denverpost) September 2, 2020

Confront is a strange choice of words for physically assaulting a child. — brewerwil (@BrewerWil) September 2, 2020

It was mostly peaceful…. pic.twitter.com/IGx5Gvh7MJ — And Giraffes (@andgiraffes) September 2, 2020

Mitchell Byars reports:

Police said the boy was riding his bicycle with the Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy. Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the suspect drove up to the boy and said something to the effect of “you want something to look at,” and used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms four to five times, and scratched him. The boy told police the woman then tried [to] take the sign before leaving the scene.

She fled on her moped after “confronting” the boy.

Confronted… is that the same as saying peaceful protest clubbing a man In the back of the head with a brick? — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) September 2, 2020

Not sure she “confronted” him so much as “used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms four to five times, and scratched him.” https://t.co/318iM3T4IK — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 2, 2020

It was a mostly peaceful confrontation. — Ben (@BLucareli) September 2, 2020

That's still assault and battery — Bob Zygmont (@BobZygmont) September 2, 2020

Usually the verb is assault — ben smith (@bensmith832) September 2, 2020

"confronted the boy" is a funny way of saying a woman in her 20s or 30s saw a 12 year old boy holding a Trump sign and punched him in the back of the head several times. "Confronted". 🙄 — Bartleby (@ElderBartleby) September 2, 2020

@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr Please show some love to this boy! We need you in CO!! — Bethany Bloyer (@BethanyBloyer) September 2, 2020

What this woman did is reprehensible, but it seems to me that the bigger story is someone in Boulder actually supports Trump. — Bertrand Russell (@2times2is4) September 2, 2020

It poses the question: How does one flee on a moped? Aren’t they just souped up mobility scooters? Because that’s what they look like, in case you thought you were creating some “Roman Holiday” scene. If you love scooters/mopeds, I have other likely unpopular opinions, too. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 2, 2020

No need to slander mopeds here — Colin Yamamma (@BillyForTheW) September 2, 2020

Unfortunately, no arrests have been made yet in this confrontation, but they have a good description of the woman and what she was wearing. And she was riding a moped, so that narrows the field. It would be great if one of the Trump family could reach out to this boy.

