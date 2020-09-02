Here’s one of those stories where you have to read beyond the tweet. According to the Denver Post, a woman on a moped confronted a 12-year-old boy in Boulder who had a Trump sign on his bicycle.

Mitchell Byars reports:

Police said the boy was riding his bicycle with the Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the suspect drove up to the boy and said something to the effect of “you want something to look at,” and used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms four to five times, and scratched him.

The boy told police the woman then tried [to] take the sign before leaving the scene.

She fled on her moped after “confronting” the boy.

Unfortunately, no arrests have been made yet in this confrontation, but they have a good description of the woman and what she was wearing. And she was riding a moped, so that narrows the field. It would be great if one of the Trump family could reach out to this boy.

