Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a great talent for getting away with the most insane and incendiary comments both on the House floor and on cable news. Democrats have a great talent for getting away with the most insane conspiracy theories, too, like the idea that President Trump and the Republicans want to essentially shut down voting by mail — hey, it’ll come in handy if Joe Biden loses by a narrow margin and the Democrats need an excuse not to concede.

The two things we love about this video from MSNBC are Pelosi holding up her hand as if taking the oath to protect America from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and the “Wow” that (we think) comes out of the mouth of the host when she calls Republicans “domestic enemies.” Oh, and suddenly the post office is “election central.”

Setting the stage to protest an election loss is exactly correct.

