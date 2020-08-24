Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a great talent for getting away with the most insane and incendiary comments both on the House floor and on cable news. Democrats have a great talent for getting away with the most insane conspiracy theories, too, like the idea that President Trump and the Republicans want to essentially shut down voting by mail — hey, it’ll come in handy if Joe Biden loses by a narrow margin and the Democrats need an excuse not to concede.

The two things we love about this video from MSNBC are Pelosi holding up her hand as if taking the oath to protect America from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and the “Wow” that (we think) comes out of the mouth of the host when she calls Republicans “domestic enemies.” Oh, and suddenly the post office is “election central.”

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi labels Republicans "domestic enemies…enemies of the state"https://t.co/VILr98A3D6 pic.twitter.com/dEK9cgVrVd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2020

We are crossing the Rubicon with this kind of rhetoric… — Paul B (@Paulyb19792) August 24, 2020

This is madness… She needs to stop. — Mike Nigro (@2MikeNigro) August 24, 2020

She’s broken — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) August 24, 2020

Dangerous. She's totally insane. — Elijah Gibbs (@HeirOfPeace) August 24, 2020

Wow. This is unbelievable — CKM🦋 (@butterflyCKM14) August 24, 2020

This is what TDS looks like. Nervous Nancy has a severe case of it. #choppers — Max Andrews (@realthinkmax) August 24, 2020

It’s not even a partisan issue. But they make everything one. #tds — Zero (@Zeropower) August 24, 2020

Since I am a Republican, can I sue her for defamation? 🤷‍♀️ — One Nation Under God 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LouiseCOVID19) August 24, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi's unhinged rhetoric is meant to divide. Election central, you drunk lunatic, is the polls. — Retro (@Retroact1ve) August 24, 2020

And they claim Trump is divisive. — Bass Stalker (@abraves277) August 24, 2020

She is a danger to the American people. THIS is the Speaker of the House??? — SleeplessinSouthFLA 🇺🇸 (@marcicfl22) August 24, 2020

The more hand flailing the less sense she makes. She needs serious help. Let us all retire her. — Takeme2theBeach (@beach_lawv66) August 24, 2020

She's scared and pissed because she knows November 3 isn't going to end well for her. — Ryan Miller (@Miller8605) August 24, 2020

The left always – ALWAYS – becomes the monster they accuse everyone else of being. — Toujourealistic (@Toujourealistic) August 24, 2020

They are in full desperation mode. — Brian Smith (@BVTech) August 24, 2020

She's already stated that if you are against their movement you may be "collateral damage" and she's ok with that. — Deplorable Han Fastolfe 🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) August 24, 2020

Setting the stage to protest their election loss. This is scary stuff from this warped dingbat. — Cloudfox (@Cloudfox13) August 24, 2020

Setting the stage to protest an election loss is exactly correct.

