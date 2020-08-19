Vox’s Aaron Rupar is the guy you follow to get what are supposed to be the most embarrassing clips from President Trump’s press conferences, but press conferences are also where Trump gets to pull reporters’ chains, and he does it well. And he’s a funny guy, which those inflicted with TDS just don’t get. So when the media decided to ask the president about QAnon Wednesday, he said this:

REPORTER: QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behind that? TRUMP: Is that supposed to be a bad thing? We are actually. We are saving the world. pic.twitter.com/rPYFU1B8WB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

“Is that supposed to be a bad thing?” Classic Trump.

What’s funny is, if Trump were saving the world from a secret cult of pedophiles and cannibals, the @washingtonpost would run a story headlined “Some See Pedophlia and Cannibalism as a Ticket to A Better Future.” https://t.co/liFBUy3xJn — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) August 19, 2020

And somehow work the word austere into the headline. — Phil Arnold (@phil_philar) August 19, 2020

That answer was awesome !!!!!! — Flappywappy90210 (@Flappywappy9021) August 19, 2020

So upon hearing this I laughed so hard poor hubby had to pause TV. I’m sorry but we are living the theater of the absurd and Trump has gotten better and better at sarcastically yanking the press’ chains. Oh the vapors/headlines soon to come — Diane Peske (@peskemom) August 19, 2020

Press: Donald Trump is against pedophiles and cannibals! Trump: Yes — Dread Pirate Josh (@DreadPirateJo) August 19, 2020

Press: are you saving the world? Trump: yes — toast for AMERICA (@JustThatGood4) August 19, 2020

I’m just almost speechless sometimes at the moronic questions they ask the president of the USA ! I mean with all the horrible things going on in this country and around the world. Mask, flags,statues is all they ask about ! I want to know about economic issues business — melanie M. (@melanie65602837) August 19, 2020

Yet people, some on the right, clutch their pearls when he calls them the #EnemyOfThePeople but that is EXACTLY what they are… — Caleb-Matt Williams (@amicusets) August 19, 2020

Now back to our regular program, featuring Postal Service conspiracy theories from insane celebrities and Democratic presidential nominees.

