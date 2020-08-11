This isn’t much of a surprise, but Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate (or had her selected for him). We guess she’s forgiven him for his stance on bussing back in the day and will now run with him to be his vice president.

Surprisingly, Stacey Abrams is taking the news with grace and not declaring herself the VP pick:

Susan Rice didn’t make the cut either:

Time to unleash the opposition research.

