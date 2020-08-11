This isn’t much of a surprise, but Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate (or had her selected for him). We guess she’s forgiven him for his stance on bussing back in the day and will now run with him to be his vice president.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Filled with joy that Sen. @KamalaHarris is our Vice Presidential nominee! This is a historic moment, and I know that her leadership, experience, and character will help move our country forward when she and @JoeBiden take back the White House! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 11, 2020

Big 2020 campaign news. Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 11, 2020

BIDEN PICKS KAMALA HARRIS AS VP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 11, 2020

Breaking: Joe Biden has named his one-time rival Kamala Harris as his running mate, elevating California’s junior senator as the first woman of color to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. https://t.co/9a17UBOXq8 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020

This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020

This is historic. @KamalaHarris as a vice presidential nominee is just a continuation of Black women walking into their power. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 11, 2020

The best executives know that you’re only as good as the team you build. It’s a lesson that clearly escaped our current president. But @JoeBiden just showed he gets it: @KamalaHarris is a smart choice who will be a strong partner in the White House. pic.twitter.com/Bo0Vkgfs8x — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 11, 2020

Surprisingly, Stacey Abrams is taking the news with grace and not declaring herself the VP pick:

Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020

Susan Rice didn’t make the cut either:

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is Biden's VP. Are you as surprised as him when he found out? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 11, 2020

Does Kamala Harris still think Joe Biden is a racist? — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. How nice of him to pick her after she called him a vile racist on the debate stage a little over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/d5DDiBi7m5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

Why would Kamala Harris want to be part of Biden’s administration when she believes he helped pass segregationist legislation?

pic.twitter.com/SrQQgFFM1w — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his VP pick, the woman who spent her career locking up black men, while giving sanctuary cities to illegal immigrants. I guess it’s fitting, since Joe Biden helped write the 1994 crime bill that separated black fathers from their families. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 11, 2020

Time to unleash the opposition research.

Related: