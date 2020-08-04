The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has been charged by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra after he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who’d gathered at his front door back in March.

California AG charges Los Angeles DA's husband for pulling gun on Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/nKW1jG1Mb2 — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) August 4, 2020

David Lacey was charged Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm regarding the March 2 incident, Politico reports.

Video of the incident was tweeted by Melina Abdullah, a Pan-African Studies professor at California State University who helped found the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter:

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

Abdullah says the crowd of protesters showed up around 5:40 a.m. so they wouldn’t miss Lacey leaving for work:

What time did you knock on the door? I see a lot of 5:30 am. I don't want to be miss informed — ♑PrettyBougie♛♕ (@AliciaAConrad) March 4, 2020

Around 5:40. And we know that she regularly has fundraising events in la at 7am. Her commute is about an hour. If we’d come any later, we may have missed her. — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 5, 2020

We’ve been going to her office every week for 2 1/2 years. We aren’t allowed in the public building. Threatened with arrest. We’ve sent letters. Called. Petitioned.

AND let’s not lose sight of the fact that 585 people have been killed by police and she refuses to prosecute. — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 4, 2020

Politico reports that Lacey, at a press conference after the incident, insisted that protesters were aiming “to embarrass me and intimidate me.” The incident has cost her the endorsement of Rep. Adam Schiff.

