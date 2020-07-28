Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, and he was dressed down by Rep. Pramila Jayapal for not sending in federal troops when white men with guns and swastikas stormed the Michigan capitol over the governor’s lockdown restrictions, claiming that Barr did nothing because those white men were simply carrying out President Trump’s agenda.

The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig was pretty impressed by Jayapal’s performance, though.

People actually died from gun violence in CHAZ/CHOP, while not a shot was fired in Michigan as those white men “stormed the capitol.” How quickly was Barr supposed to have deployed federal law enforcement to Michigan, though, especially when the protesters weren’t breaking any laws in a state building?

We said journalists (plural) in the headline, because CNN’s Jim Acosta retweeted Leonnig’s tweet:

It’s the new, “She persisted.”

And it looks like the journalists watching on TV were pretty impressed with the voters’ choice.

