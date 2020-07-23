As Twitchy reported a week ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York bars and restaurants could sell alcohol, but only to people who also ordered food. Apparently the science was that people who drank alcohol only tended to loiter and not social distance as much or something.

NEW: Bars and restaurants in New York City will only be allowed to serve alcohol to people who also order food, @NYGovCuomo says. Goal is to ensure actual outdoor dining and no outdoor drinking/idling. — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) July 16, 2020

Plenty suggested the idea of selling peanuts for a buck to take care of the food requirement, but Cuomo has made it somewhat clear what’s considered food and what isn’t. Apparently ordering chicken wings with your beer doesn’t count and bars will be closed down if they try to get away with it. You have to have at least a sandwich for it to count.

Remember, this all has to do with preventing the spread of COVID-19 while allowing businesses like bars to reopen. Eating a sandwich will keep you from getting the coronavirus, but chicken wings will not.

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the "lowest level" of substantive food. #Buffalo His comments: pic.twitter.com/zaSXgfEq6S — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) July 23, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings was not impressed:

🧐 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) July 23, 2020

Crush two pitchers of beer and 50 wings and tell me that’s not a meal https://t.co/XzsA9JixGV — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 23, 2020

That's amazing leadership right there. Like Patton or Eisenhower. Generations of New Yorkers will long remember this moment, the Wing Mandate with teary eyes… and I thought Newsom was an absolute tool, Jesus. — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) July 23, 2020

So he's a nutritionist, too? Who knew? #Science — Kevin Williams (@wxbywilliams) July 23, 2020

Absolutely absurd. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) July 23, 2020

Salad is way below a sandwich on the substantive food hierarchy. And dont even start with the hummus and guac… — I'm wearing a mask. This is not my real face. (@MarkPGuy) July 23, 2020

@NYGovCuomo Can you make a ruling as to whether a hot dog is a sandwich? — Mark Kelso's Helmet (@MarkKelsoHelmet) July 23, 2020

Power has gotten to this guys head. Business and the people of New York should be having thousands of lawsuits against him right now!! — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 23, 2020

Ok, serious question: is he stable? I mean, like, mentally? — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) July 23, 2020

The man loves sandwiches, and he has long lamented that most bars don’t serve them. This is all part of his chess game to bring sandwiches to bars. Laugh all you want, he has a plan and he’s putting it in action. — Terminate and Stay Resident (@mark_earnest) July 23, 2020

Omg this has gotten ridiculous — Chris walker (@chrisinthe716) July 23, 2020

This is laughable — Kris Schultz (@performsportspt) July 23, 2020

This is beyond parody. Cuomo is going food by food to tell us what "counts" as food. — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) July 23, 2020

Get this man out of office… Soup is only a meal when crackers are added. Bonus point if you get that reference. Chicken wings are a meal here in #buffalo — BillyRieck (@BillyRieck) July 23, 2020

Time to serve those chicken wings on bread 😂 — 𝖂𝖍𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝕮𝖍𝖔𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖙𝖊 🍫 (@MattyB_923) July 23, 2020

Just making up the rules as he goes. Food is food. Why not just admit at this point you’re against the people. — Trump Is Still Your President (@Patriotsrus4) July 23, 2020

He clearly hasn't been in a bar in a very long while 😶 — Not Plato (@luckylastword) July 23, 2020

That's why there is celery… — AAronbillslover (@aronbillslover) July 23, 2020

Exactly . — rmc (@Thelast_try) July 23, 2020

Ummm why? Its protein to carb ratio is superior to any sandwich! Try selling this statement to someone on a keto diet (clearly not me, but wings are keto friendly) — Primetime – wejustmet (@mboat6) July 23, 2020

We are seriously going to regret giving these governors and mayors the power in determining what is an essential business or not.

This has gotten insane. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 23, 2020

Maybe people would understand Governor Cuomo’s definition and categories of substantive foods better if his team made a collage of it. — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) July 23, 2020

Or a poster. — RamenFreak (@freak_ramen) July 23, 2020

This sounds like something that would be discussed in a Seinfeld episode. — Ernest Snooks (@Ernest_Snooks) July 23, 2020

Does he realize that he is the governor of the state where the chicken wing was invented? There have been damn near civil wars about who has the best wings around. #malwitzbowlingalleygrandisland btw.🍺🍗🍗 — Bill Wieberg (@BillWieberg) July 23, 2020

Impeach this guy already. — JLO (@oilpatchkid) July 23, 2020

Chicken wings matter — 🏴‍☠️ (@nw_wanderers) July 23, 2020

Give Cuomo another week and see what he comes up with next.

