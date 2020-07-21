We know that New York Gov. Cuomo is under the delusion, perpetuated by a fawning media, that New York has done everything right when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus, and any shortcomings are the fault of President Trump. We’ve seen the graphic of the spread of COVID-19 across the country from New York, but Cuomo said at a press briefing that people are actually fleeing their states and coming to New York to escape the coronavirus and take refuge in a “safe” state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "We now have people coming to New York, fleeing the other states because it's the 'safe' state." pic.twitter.com/fLHqDwbe3P — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

Citation needed.

Lol. No — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 21, 2020

Earth 2 sounds like an interesting place, completely unlike what's happening here IN NEW YORK ON PLANET EARTH. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 21, 2020

So he is fabricating an alternative world where he never did something as stupid as send virus positive elderly people back to assisted living facilities so thousands of elderly people would die! Saying NY is a safe state is like saying that Iran is a wonderful and safe country. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 21, 2020

yeah, well you killed all the vulnerable already, so — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 21, 2020

The US has a COVID death rate of 438.0 per 1M. New York has a COVID death rate of 1,674.2 per 1M. If the US had New York's death rate, 547,784 Americans would be dead. We are very lucky that Andrew Cuomo's mistakes were largely confined to New York.https://t.co/iVd2JaRpiK pic.twitter.com/32XJEKsgPc — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) July 21, 2020

What kind of Crack is he smoking? — Dennis Polyblank (@dpoly1) July 21, 2020

Produce one person who has come to your state. #CallousCuomo — Lady Z🇺🇸✝️ (@lorizellmill) July 21, 2020

I’d like to see some data. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) July 20, 2020

"We now have people coming to New York, fleeing the other states because it's the 'safe' state."– Gov. Andrew Cuomo Me: Because of his magnified, supercharged ego, Governor Cuomo spews lies about C-19 issues — Les Govment (@LGovment) July 21, 2020

Tell that BS to all my ex NY friends here in Florida. Delusional! — Chip714 (@Chip7141) July 20, 2020

Today I learned leading the entire planet in COVID deaths per capita, is "safest". — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) July 20, 2020

In a related story, there were 528 shootings in New York in the first six months of this year – the highest number since 1996. https://t.co/HktQ79l5kp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 21, 2020

I have people on my street that had to flee NYC back in March to come back to Dallas, they are not planning on going back anytime soon. Who is “fleeing” to NYC? — ☣️Toxic Tex☣️ (@TexToxic) July 21, 2020

Yeah, this is total BS and the media will continue to cover for him. — 𝚜𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚜𝚑𝚒 𝚐𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚊𝚖𝚘𝚝𝚘 (@glockamoto) July 21, 2020

is he delusional ? — Layne Teaff Pittman (@LayneTPittman) July 21, 2020

@NYGovCuomo there ain't NOBODY fleeing to New York. NO BOD EEEE — KHilly (@Khill012) July 21, 2020

I’ll start sending @NYGovCuomo pics of all the NY state license plates I’m seeing each day down here — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 20, 2020

What the actual goddman hell is he talking about? — the extraordinary nip 🇺🇲 (@venusaursus) July 21, 2020

Omg…I just choked on my spit. Wth is this guy ingesting?! — 4MiddleAmerica (@4MiddleAmerican) July 21, 2020

What the hell definition are YOU using for the word SAFE? People are running from that state like it’s going down. — SouthernButNoBelle 🇺🇸 (@1abbeynormal) July 21, 2020

Is he out of his effing mind? I think he just does this so the media can blast it all over like the little tools they are. — Franky P! ✌💯🆓️ (@FrankPoperowitz) July 21, 2020

He knows nobody in the media will call him on this stuff — Howie Duett (@HowieDuett) July 21, 2020

He really is insulting to people’s intelligence. — CharNev (@char_nev) July 20, 2020

It’s pretty well documented. Even prior to COVID-19. I don’t think you speak for all NY. https://t.co/G151kQyDJH — Term Limts Now!! (@jlsin) July 21, 2020

It’s the safe state because everyone has already died from it — Vinny (@itsyaboyvp) July 21, 2020

Gov Cuomo and Mayor DeBasio have destroyed New York. My family in the New York City Metro area are asking to come live with us until they find jobs in Texas. They say New York City has become an insane and unsafe place to live. — Bill Nuwey 🌵 (@BillyNoway) July 21, 2020

Remember when "Epstein killed himself" was the biggest load being dumped on the american people? That was good times….didnt think 2020 would top that one….great job Andy. — Robert Moates (@RobertMoates) July 21, 2020

This dude is crazy. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) July 21, 2020

And the media is crazy in love with him.

