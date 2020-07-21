We know that New York Gov. Cuomo is under the delusion, perpetuated by a fawning media, that New York has done everything right when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus, and any shortcomings are the fault of President Trump. We’ve seen the graphic of the spread of COVID-19 across the country from New York, but Cuomo said at a press briefing that people are actually fleeing their states and coming to New York to escape the coronavirus and take refuge in a “safe” state.

Citation needed.

Trending

And the media is crazy in love with him.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusfleeingNew Yorkstates