CNN is reporting that top Democrats have requested a briefing by FBI Director Chris Wray on a Russian-linked campaign that “seeks to launder and amplify disinformation” about the Joe Biden presidential campaign. Wisely, CNN used a photo of Rep. Adam Schiff to accompany its piece, so we all know how much credibility to lend to it.

CNN reports:

Congressional Democrats’ request to the FBI to brief lawmakers on foreign election interference included concerns about a Russian-linked “disinformation” campaign to target former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to a source familiar with the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence committees sent FBI Director Chris Wray a letter last week urging a briefing for all lawmakers on a foreign interference campaign that “seeks to launder and amplify disinformation.” … The Democrats’ letter comes as the 2020 campaign between Biden and President Donald Trump is heating up and Democrats on guard for a repeat of 2016, when Russia interfered in the presidential election to benefit Trump. Shortly after the Democrats’ released their letter Monday, Biden’s campaign issued a statement saying if elected, he would “treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation’s government.”

So, is this for real, or are the Democrats just setting up another 2016 scenario question the legitimacy of the election if Trump is reelected?

Wait….I know this one — Chivalrous_Blobfish (@ChivalrousBlob1) July 21, 2020

Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia Russia 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jess 811 (@32gipad) July 21, 2020

Russia, Russia, Russia…. yawn. — Linda Weedon (@LindaWeedon1) July 21, 2020

Zero original thought! — Colorado2A (@a_colorado2) July 21, 2020

Sure. Why would we believe this shit — Joy Paris (@Joyalparis) July 21, 2020

And? — Wasted Youth (@NadaQuintana) July 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/hwufLoyVnB — All Your NBA Are Belong To China (@BenignApathy) July 21, 2020

Clown world — Jessie Jay (@Coopitupanotch) July 21, 2020

You mean the same Democrats who lied about Russia before? Those Democrats? Yeah I don't think people will fall for that one again. — Kirk Smith 🇺🇸 – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SavingAmerica4U) July 21, 2020

Good Lord!!! Putting pencil necks picture with the headline is explicitly claiming it's BS — Alex (@Alex19673) July 21, 2020

ironically these are the same clowns that did or said nothing in 2016 when Obama was President. And all of them knew it was going on!! — Thomas J. (@Mookie1958) July 21, 2020

I bet Schiff has mountains of hard evidence to back him up on that, just like he had mountains of hard evidence Trump was colluding with Russia. — Daggett Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) July 21, 2020

What presidential run? Dude has rarely been seen or answered media questions in months. Not that you’d actually ask No Show Joe anything of substance. — Werdy Werd (@werd_werdy) July 21, 2020

I'm curious… how many times have the Democrats been duped by the Russians so far? — TheNewWorldOrder (@NewSpeak101) July 21, 2020

Why are democrats not concerned with Schiff & Co. colluding with Russians to unseat a duly-elected president? — Ellis (@Ellis4TW) July 21, 2020

Whoa! Back the hell up! First we want to hear about Schiff’s lies on the first RUSsIA hoax — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) July 21, 2020

Did you ask him where the evidence in plain sight was? He only said it for three years and never produced? — Henry Reardon (@Chucky_Baby97) July 21, 2020

The Dems just can't stop telegraphing the fact that they've got nothing & they know Biden polls numbers are BS — Scott (@UKBleedingBlue) July 21, 2020

Looks like Democrats are getting ready to contest a Biden loss. Lies and deception. — Geo (@Geo62796491) July 21, 2020

Democrats gearing up for another loss ahead of time — leste (@onlymalarkey) July 21, 2020

Democrats already making excuses. — Ricardo”the bull”Lovato 🇺🇸 (@RicardoLovato5) July 21, 2020

Here we go again! — Helena H (@HelenaHauser) July 21, 2020

Things should be different this time, what with social media giants like Twitter and Facebook cracking down on misinformation to maintain election integrity.

