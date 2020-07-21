CNN is reporting that top Democrats have requested a briefing by FBI Director Chris Wray on a Russian-linked campaign that “seeks to launder and amplify disinformation” about the Joe Biden presidential campaign. Wisely, CNN used a photo of Rep. Adam Schiff to accompany its piece, so we all know how much credibility to lend to it.

Congressional Democrats’ request to the FBI to brief lawmakers on foreign election interference included concerns about a Russian-linked “disinformation” campaign to target former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to a source familiar with the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence committees sent FBI Director Chris Wray a letter last week urging a briefing for all lawmakers on a foreign interference campaign that “seeks to launder and amplify disinformation.”
The Democrats’ letter comes as the 2020 campaign between Biden and President Donald Trump is heating up and Democrats on guard for a repeat of 2016, when Russia interfered in the presidential election to benefit Trump. Shortly after the Democrats’ released their letter Monday, Biden’s campaign issued a statement saying if elected, he would “treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation’s government.”

So, is this for real, or are the Democrats just setting up another 2016 scenario question the legitimacy of the election if Trump is reelected?

Things should be different this time, what with social media giants like Twitter and Facebook cracking down on misinformation to maintain election integrity.

