While states with Republican governors like Georgia and Florida are continually pummeled for reopening too early, it was only a month ago when we noticed that St. Mark’s Place in New York City seemed pretty lax about wearing masks and social distancing:

The Village gets its own Ozarks pool party. https://t.co/XXhPw57QyF — Lea Goldman (@lea) June 13, 2020

We’re not sure where Gov. Andrew Cuomo put that on his commemorative COVID Mountain poster, but it looks like he’s doing something about people drinking alcohol.

NEW: Bars and restaurants in New York City will only be allowed to serve alcohol to people who also order food, @NYGovCuomo says. Goal is to ensure actual outdoor dining and no outdoor drinking/idling. — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) July 16, 2020

What’s that goal again? To ensure “actual outdoor dining” and prohibit “outdoor drinking/idling.” So the coronavirus knows the difference between eating dinner and nursing a beer for a half-hour?

Doesn’t sound sciency to me. — Amy Smith (@amysmith70) July 16, 2020

Did they mention any data about transmission from people at outdoor bars or is this just a moral panic about how having fun safely outside is bad? — Aaron Ghitelman (@Ghitelman) July 16, 2020

Heck, charge $.01 for a peanut and they just ordered food, right? — Jimmy Whaley (@jwwhaley) July 16, 2020

i have long been a lonely advocate for the widespread return of beer nuts. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) July 16, 2020

Bag of chips for 1 dollar – the market already figured this out — The Devil of YEE (@YeeThaaa) July 16, 2020

jello shots — Nathan Lewis (@nlewi285) July 16, 2020

What’s the difference between drinking outside and eating outside? — PFM912 (@PFM912) July 16, 2020

This disease is either as deadly as advertised or it isn’t. Ordering the jalapeño poppers won’t make it go away. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) July 16, 2020

I’m really struggling with this pic.twitter.com/CwdVn2t0C0 — Aron Kaufman #NHLplayoffs #NYR (@AronAKauf) July 16, 2020

Apparently "idling" is a known disease vector, unlike dining in groups. — Belize042 (@belize042) July 16, 2020

This gets dumber by the day — SHANK (@HoselMr) July 16, 2020

There is no science that says drinking outside is bad but drinking and eating outside is not. We still care about science, right? https://t.co/Q8d8XnKVIi — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 16, 2020

Seems more and more about controlling the public than controlling the virus. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 16, 2020

They say it's about science, but it's really about appearance. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) July 16, 2020

we gave up on science decades ago — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) July 16, 2020

The logic makes me want to bash my head against a wall. I can't — Nay (@nay_sue1) July 16, 2020

Related: