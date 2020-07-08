As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force issued its recommended guidance for the DNC to follow this election cycle, and that included eliminating anything that would allegedly pull needed resources from public schools, including private charter schools and school vouchers. No surprise there, really.

GOP rapid response director Steve Guest got his hands on Joe Biden’s Unity Task Force recommendations and found that Biden pulls a lot — word-for-word — from Bernie Sanders’ socialist platform.

We don’t even care if Sleepy Joe wants to copy somebody else’s homework — it’s whose homework we’re worried about. Maybe this “virtual” Democratic convention will be as good as the one at which they booed God and Jerusalem.

