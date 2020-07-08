As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force issued its recommended guidance for the DNC to follow this election cycle, and that included eliminating anything that would allegedly pull needed resources from public schools, including private charter schools and school vouchers. No surprise there, really.

GOP rapid response director Steve Guest got his hands on Joe Biden’s Unity Task Force recommendations and found that Biden pulls a lot — word-for-word — from Bernie Sanders’ socialist platform.

THREAD. Today, Joe Biden’s unity task force released recommendations for the DNC platform that crib straight from Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda. We found multiple instances of word-for-word copying from Bernie. Biden’s Criminal Justice Unity Task force copied Bernie. pic.twitter.com/jPU3BWw3tw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Biden copied Bernie’s Workplace Democracy Plan. pic.twitter.com/XEcmrIk7Nk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Biden’s economic agenda copies from Bernie’s disability rights agenda. pic.twitter.com/t5dY30teQy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Biden’s Social Security agenda is copied from Bernie’s agenda. The fact Joe Biden has embraced Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda verbatim is proof that while Bernie may not be the one leading the Democrat Party, Biden is more than happy to be his champion in its lurch to the left. pic.twitter.com/3gqFPEBblN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Bottom Line: Joe Biden has years of experience copying from others, now his task force is straight up copying from Bernie’s 2020 campaign proposals. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2020

Fun thread about a guy who dropped out of his first presidential campaign because he plagiarized a speech about the life story of a UK Labour politician. https://t.co/Mfq0mWA4W7 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 9, 2020

Biden dropped out of a presidential run in the 80s because of plagiarism. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 9, 2020

Gee, back up to his old tricks. Plagiarism is part of his history. https://t.co/2nvEfwBTQt — Zachb (@zachbdick1) July 9, 2020

Cut and paste! 🤣 — Hulse Wagner 🔥🔥🔥 (@HulseWagner3) July 9, 2020

Ctrl-C and Ctrl-V — Sonny St Michael (@ZooWhisperer) July 9, 2020

Omg they are just THAT lazy — rob 🇺🇸 (@robestaria) July 9, 2020

Dems desperately wanted to get rid of Bernie yet they copy & paste his agenda — Scott (@UKBleedingBlue) July 9, 2020

Well Bernie said his job was to push Joe Biden as far left as possible. Here it is, Bernie shoving Joe left. — Stevie N (@SNap33) July 9, 2020

Tell us again, @BillKristol, that Joe Biden is a moderate. Go ahead, tell us Mr. Conserving Conservatism. https://t.co/k814qzGo7g — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 9, 2020

Screw the plagiarism. Are Democrats really picking someone with a platform now that they already said no to? — Done with PC (@MorelloLaw51) July 9, 2020

In one fell swoop, the Biden campaign not only plagiarized, it also embraced Sanders' radical-left wing policies. https://t.co/VSBEJkKioS — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 9, 2020

But, Biden's the moderate from the Left, right? https://t.co/LvbQvRfkLG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 9, 2020

This might be the clearest evidence yet that even if you're voting for Biden, you're not really voting for Biden. https://t.co/FjBKNvn4OK — Brandon Kelley (@BKelley0811) July 9, 2020

We don’t even care if Sleepy Joe wants to copy somebody else’s homework — it’s whose homework we’re worried about. Maybe this “virtual” Democratic convention will be as good as the one at which they booed God and Jerusalem.

