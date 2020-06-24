The New York Post is reporting Wednesday on a newly published study that says cities where there were Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have shown no surge in coronavirus cases.

Plus, a lot of people didn’t attend the protests in their cities and opted to stay home, so keep that in mind. Jackie Salo reports:

The new research, which was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, found no evidence that coronavirus cases jumped in 315 cities in the weeks following the first protests.

Researchers determined that protests may have been offset by an increase in social distancing among those who decided not to march.

Using cellphone data, the study determined that more people opted to stay home “perhaps due to fear of violence from police clashes or general unrest.”

So the huge surge in cases we’re hearing about in the news today was all caused by Memorial Day activities?

