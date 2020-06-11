Our apologies for another post about CHAZ, or Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, but we’ve been hearing from the mainstream media all day that it’s just a “festive” expression of free speech — never mind how the protesters inside the six-block radius managed to secure it as their own and declare it independent from the United States. Oh yeah, it was nights of violent clashes with police ending with the police abandoning their precinct under threat of it being burned down.

In any case, Mayor Jenny Durkan is 100 percent down with CHAZ — in an insane thread, she again described it as simply First Amendment expression by the marginalized … and now she’s telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that they could end up having a whole “summer of love” there. Doesn’t sound like Seattle plans on taking back those blocks anytime soon, if only to spite President Trump.

CUOMO: “How long do you think Seattle in those few blocks looks like this?” DURKAN: “I don't know. We could have the summer of love.”pic.twitter.com/rv2YbiLDYL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2020

We’re in the best of hands. — Julie Adamen (@julieadamen) June 12, 2020

Clueless — Danielle Knott (@dknott409) June 12, 2020

Honestly I was right they are nuts. Time to recall the mayor. She encourages lawlessness. — Bob's World (@BobsWorld20) June 12, 2020

Annex her house into CHAZ! — Ann James (@OMGquitwhining) June 12, 2020

Seattle is doomed. — Peggy Sarlin (@SarlinPeggy) June 12, 2020

I can't even keep up with these liberal politicians. They out crazy each other on an hourly basis. — ACAB = All Commies Are Bastards (@TeamAmericaMOFO) June 12, 2020

Summer of love? How about summer of lawlessness and insurrection? What is occurring in Seattle is straight up insane. — J (@jkuc_) June 12, 2020

Does she know that one of their demands is that she step down? — Tax Guy (@recycledguys) June 12, 2020

It’s amazing she was elected. It would be even more amazing if the citizens of Seattle still support her. — Eric (@EricAylor) June 12, 2020

Is she high on something? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 12, 2020

These people have all lost their minds. — Deplorable Spawn (@DeplorableSpawn) June 12, 2020

Mayor, you are in a position of power in the "system of domination" that they want to pull down. Why don't you go visit them and have a chat and see if I'm right? Maybe call up Mayor Frey beforehand for tips? https://t.co/5AF9MafWzc — Alexander Riley (@Que_Sais_Je_99) June 12, 2020

Mayor Jacob Frey, who was driven out of a Black Lives Matter protest for not committing to defunding the police? Yeah, talk to him.

And here I thought there was no one worse than DeBlasio but surprise, surprise. — vpprn (@pearfamilytree) June 12, 2020

3 lanes to the left of De Blasio and the Minneapolis Mayor — The Right Pundit (@therightnewz) June 12, 2020

Let’s see her go down there and join the lovin’. — Carol Lee 🇺🇸 (@CarolLeeAmerica) June 12, 2020

Trying to understand, is she Mayor of the City or Mayor of a foreign nation? Also are these business's now refiling for being able to do business under their new country, are they legal if not in the United States? Can she give utilities to a foreign nation? What are laws? — Destiany (@Destiany) June 12, 2020

Where does she live, her home should be occupied — Kevin T (@KevinT1947) June 12, 2020

She wins, stupidest thing I’ve heard all day. 🥇🏆 — Caleb Brewster (@CalebBrewster11) June 12, 2020

Extorting businesses in the CHAZ in the name of love. — NeVeRMoRe (@nevermo37738806) June 12, 2020

They’d have to resort to cannibalism to make it through the summer.

Not exactly Winston Churchill. — Billy Whistler (@BillyWhistler) June 12, 2020

I wonder how many will suffer before this lesson is learned? — James S (@bama4578) June 12, 2020

More like summer of scabies. — San Diego Skydiver (@JFox_SDSky) June 12, 2020

Please @MayorJenny, go there in person, kneel down, grovel, and experience the love. — SD Sun Devil (@diegosundevil) June 12, 2020

And just like Minneapolis, once part of Seattle is destroyed, they’ll be asking for Federal money to fix everything these knuckleheads have destroyed — Adam Hartsfield (@adamhartsfield) June 12, 2020

She said, “I don’t know..” Mayor is in for a huge surprise! Mayor, there are people with half a brain that understand what’s gonna happen next… It will not make you look good, or being you any joy. — Patriot 10 (@Patriot78563638) June 12, 2020

Anarchists sealed off a border and claimed it as their own like a country and Cuomo is worried about Trump calling the Governor to get it under control? — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) June 12, 2020

Maybe @ChrisCuomo would get it if a group of people took over his building and newsroom.

Kicked him out or extorted him to pay them. Graffitied everything and put up barricades and called it their own.

I’ll wait Chris to see what you’d do. — SusanI56 (@suzn1956) June 12, 2020

The SF Summer of Love was a rat-infested, hard-drug riddled, revolting, contaminated pigsty. George Harrison talked about visiting SF during the SoL and was so disgusted by what he saw, he left immediately and condemned it often. Destroying some history. Reinventing another. — F.A.X. Howard (@FAX_online) June 12, 2020

They are in the streets because you have allowed the movement grow. She is like a hippie parent that lets her kid do drugs and then the commits suicide with depression. Her inaction is fueling the fire. — Crickets-19 (@NicholasCarbo19) June 12, 2020

These people are so demented they are willing to sacrifice their cities and their citizens all in hate for Trump. — Mike Spacey (@MikeSpacey) June 12, 2020

These people are dangerously stupid. — The Deplorable Han Fastolfe 🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) June 12, 2020

She’s a psychopath — Brandon Black (@Brandon67798072) June 12, 2020

According to some sources, your "summer of love" is over next week… — Thomas W (@stone_shaman) June 12, 2020

Popcorn.

