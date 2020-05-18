A judge has ruled that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on religious gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic were “null and void,” seeing as her emergency order expired after 28 days and had not been approved by the state legislature. For her part, Brown is seeking an immediate review by the state Supreme Court.

The Oregonian reports:

Circuit Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff granted 10 churches that had sued the governor a preliminary injunction, finding they had shown “irreparable harm” from the deprivation of the right to freely exercise their religions.

“The governor’s orders are not required for public safety when plaintiffs can continue to utilize social distancing and safety protocols at larger gatherings involving spiritual worship,” he ruled.

Plaintiffs successfully argued that ORS 433.441 limits declared public health emergencies to 14 days, or up to 28 days maximum, and because COVID-19 is a public health crisis, that limitation applied.

The plaintiffs in the case were ten churches represented by the nonprofit group Pacific Justice Institute. Judge Shirtcliff noted that churches can take the same social distancing precautions as grocery stores and other essential businesses.

Trending

Grandma killers!

Remember when Democrats booed the restoration of the word “God” to the party platform in 2012? Don’t tell us about the “Republican Bible.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 28 dayschurchescoronavirusemergencyKate Brownoregonunconstitutional