Here’s a scoop from The Daily Beast: There’s an effort to get some sort of “Republicans for Biden” organization up and running, and it’s certain to hurt the feelings of Rick Wilson, Tom Nichols, Bill Kristol and the rest of the Never Trump crowd that Biden recently said there are no “major” Republicans on board yet.

Scoop: When @JoeBiden recently said there are “major” Rs forming “Republicans for Biden" no one noticed at the time. Turns out, he wasn't lying. There's indeed a brewing effort behind-the-scenes to get something tangible off the ground. w/ @HunterMw https://t.co/0nvHy8yUJx — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020

Shh … the Biden campaign is secretly building the Republican group.

Some points: The nascent effort for now is loosely defined and could ultimately take a variety of forms. But preliminary talks about messaging, engagement, leadership, & roll out are starting to be broadly sketched out, according to sources directly familiar with the matter. — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020

Prominent disgruntled GOP operatives & former party loyalists are mixed on what a final product would look like and referenced two possibilities: 1) an external group that would work on his behalf as a political action committee—similar to other Democratic-led outside groups — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020

or 2) an internal operation within Biden’s campaign, with one or more recognizable Republican figures joining as the public face. One source who has had conversations with senior Biden advisers in recent weeks said it would most likely come from within the campaign (option #2) — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020

That same source says among the many anti-Trump Republicans who could lead that effort, @johnkasich has come up from Team Biden as a choice. Full story here: https://t.co/0nvHy8yUJx — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020

Wow, John Kasich! Count us on board.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Tony Two Bets (@tonytwobets) May 10, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) May 10, 2020

I don’t care what you think about Trump, but “conservatives for a candidate promising taxpayer-funded abortion” is an oxymoron. https://t.co/q3ViFcYBx8 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 10, 2020

No no see the final goal here is to help kick a Republican President out of office, get a Democrat elected who will fill 2 SCOTUS seats, pass Medicare For All and Green New Deal, then when he leaves, they’ll be put back in charge of the GOP. Perfect plan. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2020

Then it will be Kasich time! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2020

Yah. This is not a game-changer for anyone. — Lisa 😷 (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 10, 2020

Well he actually specifically said "major Republican officeholders" which your quote here failed to capture & which your article does not prove – thus how do we know whether he is lying or not? It is unconfirmed until we see endorsements from those major Republican officeholders. https://t.co/HLdmARpwlJ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 10, 2020

He was lying just like he lied about his school performance. — ))◅Adam ▻(( (@idrawrobots) May 10, 2020

Which major Republicans? — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 10, 2020

Don't tell me heavyweights like Bill Kristol and George Conway will line up behind Joe. That would be something. Joe endorsed by The Lincoln Project. Victory is in his shaking hands, if only he knew what was going on around him. — Butt Peteigieg 🥶 (@deftnyc) May 10, 2020

Finally those rarely discussed never trump conservatives getting some attention. — Noam Chomsky ASMR (@itdbitd) May 10, 2020

All two of them? This is media hype. — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) May 10, 2020

Remember when Pete Buttigieg discussed the importance of reaching out the “future former Republicans” and everyone laughed at him and claimed they didn’t exist? Good times. — JessieB (@JessieB1021) May 10, 2020

If you believe this list includes anyone not from the Lincoln project you will be very sad. — Steven (@GoBlueSassin) May 10, 2020

We don’t remember anything Pete Buttigieg said.

In any case, it sounds good to us. Biden can have the 3 percent of Republicans who don’t like President Trump, and in the meantime, he can alienate all the progressives and Bernie Bros. who consider him practically a Republican already and will only see this as Biden betraying them to get in bed with Nazis.

Related: