Hold up, folks, the race for president isn’t settled quite yet. It might be a little late, but former Republican Rep. Justin Amash is eyeing the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party. It’s actually something we’d expected to happen quite a few months ago, but now … it’s happening.

Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

At least one person is excited.

No. Just no. Come back in 2024 — DoBetter (@DoBetterBeBrave) April 29, 2020

Jesus Christ what are you doing… — Harmon 🥁 (@harmon_397) April 29, 2020

Dude, just support Biden vs. Trump. The last thing we need is more people muddying the waters. You can't win, you're going to take funding? YOU? after all the nonsense you say? — niko (@nikochanr3) April 29, 2020

China going to have to split their funding between you and Biden now? — Eric⚒⚒⚒ (@EricNestaFidel) April 29, 2020

I want my donation money back… This doesn't serve anyone in this election cycle, except your ego. — JWP303 (@JWP303) April 29, 2020

Snap out of it, Justin. In our binary system any vote not cast for Biden is effectively a vote for Trump. You enabled his reign of terror long enough as a participant in the GOP conspiracy against America. You've done enough and this isn't about you. Please sit down and be quiet. — (((Jesper Weigner))) (@jespernweigner) April 29, 2020

Dear Justin: you would not even win Michigan. — Jeffrey Schultz (@JeffreywSchultz) April 29, 2020

There is no way you are going to pull Trump votes. And in that dynamic, you don’t want to be this year’s Jill Stein. I donated to your Congressional campaign. Please don’t do this. — Dave Mountain (@DaveMountain11) April 29, 2020

I want my money back that I donated to you. This is horrible. This isn’t the year for this. Jesus Christ….🙄 — Sleepy Kyle 🥁 TeamJoe 🥁 (@kyle_teamjoe) April 29, 2020

GFY. Respectfully. — Amanda Hill (@achill638) April 29, 2020

This is a terrible idea. — Nicelle Spears (@2018nikell) April 29, 2020

We could understand the fear Biden supporters have that Amash would siphon crucial votes away from Biden, but how many votes are we talking about here? It’s Justin Amash.

Everyone commenting here not understanding he is more likely to take votes AWAY from Trump — No1 Phil Myers Fan (@swimfisher13) April 29, 2020

True … the Never Trump crowd really admires Amash for walking away from the Trump-led Republican Party; he’s closer to Evan McMullin than Gary Johnson.

You dislike Trump so much you are about to guarantee his second term. Well done. — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) April 29, 2020

Not a chance. You took a stand and then dropped every other ball tossed to you. I thought you were sincere, but your just another political player. Hard pass. — Ruthann617 (@Ruthann6171) April 29, 2020

That’s a really dumb idea. Sorry. — colleen (@karlasu2) April 29, 2020

Stay home pal. — ORMarkRoberts (@ORMarkRoberts) April 29, 2020

Are you kidding me? — Tawsif Chowdhury (@tchowdhury1499) April 29, 2020

WE HAVE ENOUGH PROBLEMS — Tracy Lee Brewer (@tracyk726) April 29, 2020

Get lost This is not the election to flaunt your ego You love America? I think not — Cathy (@CathyNotToday) April 29, 2020

Don't do this. — ⚖️ Seeker of Information 🌐 (@YayySports) April 29, 2020

I thought you were smarter than that! I guess you can’t be trusted. You know full well that the third party is always a spoiler. I guess Trump must have paid you off! I thought of voting for you as representative, but now you’re dead to me. — RobinVotesBlue (@formerrepublic7) April 29, 2020

The only reason I can think of as to why you’re doing this is to re-elect Trump. — Bonnie (@BonThompson) April 29, 2020

Exploration over, it was a resounding no. — Robert B (@Spareski72) April 29, 2020

Let’s see where this goes, if anywhere.

Amash about to get a call from Stacey Abrams — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 29, 2020

