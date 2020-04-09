The Democrats, who sat on the articles of impeachment over Christmas break and then spent the entire month of January playing impeachment theater in the Senate, knowing the Republican-led Senate would never vote to impeach or remove the president, now have time to look back and assume that the coronavirus outbreak “didn’t have to be this bad” if only China had been more forthcoming with the outbreak in Wuhan.

No, wait, the DNC didn’t mention China at all in its tweet, nor the World Health Organization. It simply blames President Trump for not taking the COVID-19 outbreak more seriously at the beginning and acting sooner. Pretty cut and dried.

It didn’t have to be this bad. Trump failed to listen to warnings, act early, and acknowledge the severity of the crisis. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 9, 2020

Fact check : no — Joshua Lewin (@JTTalkingPoints) April 9, 2020

And having the luxury of 20/20 hindsight, what would the Democrats have done differently, except kept the borders open?

You mean during the time period you were preforming impeachment theater? https://t.co/wxT633tYxJ — Jaded Misanthrope🌺☯️☮️ (@SoulsOfTheFree) April 9, 2020

That phone call to Ukraine’s president took precedence over everything.

Are you high rn? Trump had banned travel (which Dems said was racist) and put together a task force (which Dems said wasn't diverse enough) in January, WHILE you Dems were impeaching him. Shut up. — Uncut Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) April 9, 2020

You were working to impeach him instead of encouraging others to prepare for this. Every single major media outlet ignored it, calling it "just the flu". China lied about it. You don't get to shoulder this on Trump because your little coup d,état failed. You're all dirt. — Rex Racer (@Sexy_Rexy_Racer) April 9, 2020

While YOU were focused on NOTHING but impeachment, PRESIDENT Trump banning travel to/from China in JANUARY. @SpeakerPelosi tore up Feb #SOTU , SAME speech @POTUS warned about virus in YOU and your party called him racist/xenophobic/bigot

He's only one who DID act early — Cindy Woods (@wolf1u2) April 9, 2020

Uh….he created a task force, banned China travel & started working on it in January while y’all were impeaching, encouraging hugs & claiming racism. Now? You block aide for small business. You hate America. Period. No true American would ever vote for a socialist — Dagny-Reagan-Taggert (@Dagny_R_Taggert) April 9, 2020

The Trump admin issued a "Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants/ Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus" on January 31. Not sure why media outlets don't get IT! Trump did the right THING! — T R Trask (@TRTrask181) April 9, 2020

Partisanship at its worst https://t.co/B6AJoYvMlS — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) April 9, 2020

Don’t politicize it. — Paul Johnston ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PaulJohnstun) April 9, 2020

True Dems, it did not have to be this bad it could have been a hell of a lot worse. It is what it is. Stop politicking it. I don't believe you could have done any better But one good thing has come out of this, people are beginning to see your true colors and pure hatred. — Nikki (@straighttalk69) April 9, 2020

Come on… lay out the plan in detail with dates and specific actions a D would have taken to prevent this crisis? Go ahead. Tell me how it would have been different. https://t.co/zOMCoemir7 — Seamus Masked Trouble Maker (@SeamusPotStir) April 9, 2020

Well, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Nancy Pelosi encouraged everyone to prove they weren’t racist by going to packed Lunar New Year celebrations in February.

The Trump administration banned flights between the USA and China on 1-31-20. Pelosi was out in Chinatown in late February encouraging people to go out in public and spend money at local businesses despite concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus… — Jack Banker (@Jabanker) April 9, 2020

Wasnt Nancy Pelosi telling people to come down to Chinatown in mid February? — 🇺🇸Every day is the 4th!⭐⭐⭐ (@Veritas4America) April 9, 2020

And NYC Democrats were encouraging residents to head to China Town for a parade, and to go to movies, after Trump had enacted a travel ban. Democrats made it worse. — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 9, 2020

You’re right. It didn’t. But that’s not on Trump. A few of the NYC Democrats’ greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/vquYMAILyb — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 9, 2020

Do you really need a reminder about the democrat response to the travel ban? NYC officials telling people to eat in Chinese restaurants and go to street festivals? It totally didn’t have to be this bad in liberal strongholds, but here we are. — Leanne Walker (@walkerva) April 9, 2020

How many Democrats supported Trump cutting off flights to China for the safety of America? NONE. Sit this one out. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 9, 2020

Did a single Dem support Trump when he acted to cut off travel from China in Jan.? Or did they all feign outrage over that decision? Moreover, if a globalist Dem like @JoeBiden was in WH, would travel from China even be cut off today? The number infected would be unfathomable. https://t.co/cLwmzP0Eml — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 9, 2020

Wrong, wrong, and he was smart not to incite panic. — PRO POTUS PATRIOT (@EWiehler) April 9, 2020

To this day not one Democrat has offered any plans or anything. All they are doing is taking advantage of this crisis to attack Trump & push their anti-American platform that hasn't been voted for. Just today @SpeakerPelosi rejected helping small businesses. https://t.co/Tm2atIT45W — robert krawczyk (@cabbobby) April 9, 2020

What have @TheDemocrats done except lay blame? — Chris (@ctuff2005) April 9, 2020

God you clowns LIE — RejectTheFear⭐⭐⭐ (@VotingRedDJT) April 9, 2020

Where were you? — Dr. Darren Shimasaki (PhD.) (@DarrenShimasaki) April 9, 2020

Which Democrat tried to get the president’s attention about the dangers of the coronavirus?

