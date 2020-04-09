As Twitchy reported in late March, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker reversed course and welcomed back single-use plastic bags that had been banned in the state. Even better, the reusable grocery bags that consumers had purchased to replace plastic bags ended up being banned due to fears that they could carry the coronavirus.

On Wednesday evening, Bloomberg sent out one of its little videos showing how similar plastic bag bans that have gone into effect around the country as of the first of the year are being lifted. Grocery workers’ unions also don’t want to touch your filthy reusable bag, and some grocery chains already won’t touch your reusable bag. And Starbucks won’t let you use the reusable plastic cup they pushed on you for months to save the environment.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: banBloombergcoronavirusplastic bags